Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2028

According to the statistics released by the World Health Organization (WHO), annually across the globe, the number of individuals who experience spinal cord injury lies in the range of 250 000 and 500 000. Such injuries are majorly due to avoidable causes, comprising falls, road accidents, or violence, and individuals experiencing the condition are highly likely to suffer from premature death than healthy individuals, and the survival rate of such patients worst in the low and middle-income economies. In March 2019, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., a firm involved in surgical implant, made an announcement about the completion of the acquisition of Paradigm Spine, LLC, involved in non-fusion and motion preservation spinal implant technology.

According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Spinal Implants and Surgery Devices industry and its key segments.

Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical Inc., Nuvasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific, Depuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen, Abbott Laboratories, Orthofix International NV, and Medtronic PLC, among others.

Moreover, the report includes SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis to give readers a better grasp and understanding of the key market features.

Emergen Research has segmented the global spinal implants and surgery devices market on the basis of product type, technology, surgery type, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Thoracic Fusion & Lumbar Fusion Devices Posterior Interbody Cervical Fusion Devices Anterior Posterior Spine Biologics Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices Spinal Decompression Devices Spine Bone Stimulators Invasive Non-Invasive Non-Fusion Devices Dynamic Stabilization Devices Artificial Discs Annulus Repair Devices Nuclear Disc Prostheses Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Spinal Fusion & Fixation Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Spinal Decompression Motion Preservation Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Open Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgery End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



