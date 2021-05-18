Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

Unmanned aerial vehicles possess the ability to endure harsh terrain, triangulate enemy sites, sense toxic atmospheres, and accomplish numerous other missions that may be perilous to humans. After 9/11, the ISR operations active in Iraq and Afghanistan emphasized counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, and the military had the freedom to operate drones unregulated in these nations. In May 2020, Thales Group and Skyports entered into a partnership agreement to conduct a trial for urgent medical cargo delivery, comprising PPE and COVID-19 rapid test kits between remote and distant medical centers by drones (UAVs).

The latest study provides readers with a granular analysis of the major developmental elements of the global market, potential business avenues, and the overall market dynamics. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

Elbit Systems, Aerovironment, Boeing, Thales Group, 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Airbus, Northrop Grumann Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Textron, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market on the basis of product type, wing type, operation mode, range, maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), system, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Small UAVs Strategic & Tactical UAVs Special Purpose UAVs

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Remotely Piloted Optionally Piloted Fully Autonomous

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Visual Line of Sight Extended Visual Line of Sight Beyond Line of Sight

Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) < 25 Kg 25 – 170 Kg > 170 Kg

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Platforms Payloads Data Links Ground Control Stations Launch & Recovery Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Combat Support Search and Rescue Transportation Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Surveying & Mapping Firefighting Traffic Management Warehousing Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Military & Defense Commercial Government & Law Enforcement Consumers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



