EHealth Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2028

An increase in the need to curtail healthcare costs, rising government initiatives to support the usage of eHealth, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a shift in patient-centric healthcare delivery will further drive the eHealth market demand. The technology provides cost-effective healthcare delivery in both developed and developing nations. The surge in awareness of sedentary lifestyles and growing disorders such as diabetes and hypertension will further augment eHealth market demand. Electronic health records are real-time, patient-centric records that make use of the available information instantly and securely to authorized users. EHR contains medical histories of patients and is inclusive of a broader view of a patient’s care.

According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report encapsulates the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the EHealth industry and its key segments. The study, therefore, inspects the grave impact of the pandemic on this industry vertical, its leading players, distribution channels, supply chains, and the overall economic landscape.

GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others.

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) eHealth Solutions Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS) Pharmacy Information Systems Medical Apps Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Personal Health Record & Patient Portals Chronic Care Management Apps Clinical Decision Support Systems Telehealth Solutions Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Radiology Information Systems (RIS) E-Prescribing Solutions Cardiovascular Information Systems Other Specialty Information Management Systems eHealth Services Remote Monitoring Services Diagnosis & Consultation Services Database Management Services Treatment Services Healthcare System Strengthening Services End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmacies Healthcare Payers Healthcare Consumers Healthcare Providers Hospitals Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities Ambulatory Care Centers Others End Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE



