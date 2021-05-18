Agricultural aerosol insecticides Market Will Generate New Opportunities in Upcoming Year Says Fact.MR

Agricultural aerosol insecticides Market Study Provides Latest Intelligence on Growth in 2021 and Beyond

Global Agricultural aerosol insecticides supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Agricultural aerosol insecticides market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period (20121-2031).

The study tracks Agricultural aerosol insecticides demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on chemicals industry in general and Agricultural aerosol insecticides in particular.

How will Agricultural aerosol insecticides Sales Grow in 2021 and Beyond

The Agricultural aerosol insecticides industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies.

Overall, demand for Agricultural aerosol insecticides will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The Chemical Activity Barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in US chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.

Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.

Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm.

The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2021, after contracting by 2% in 2020. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.

Growth of chemicals sector in Asia Pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2021, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.

The chemical sector in Japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.

Key Drivers

Malaria is a disease of blood, which is transferred from person to person by a particular type of mosquito. According to WHO, an estimated 3.4 billion people from 91 counties are at risk of being infected with malaria and developing disease. According to WHO, the most powerful and widely applied system of control for malaria-carrying insects is the use of insecticides. This is a key factor driving demand for aerosol insecticides.

As the global population continues to grow, there is an urgent requirement to increase food production across the globe. However, pests and weeds destroy crops, causing minimal production. Many farmers choose aerosol insecticides to keep pests and weeds from destroying their crops. Need for growing food production will led farmers to adopt insecticides. This is a key factor propelling demand for aerosol insecticides.

Increasing disposable income across the globe and rising awareness related to healthy diet have led people to include fruits and vegetables in their diet. Fruits and vegetables are necessary part of healthy diet. However, to increase production of fruits and protect them from insects, aerosol insecticides plays an important role.

Increasing industrial waste causes the growth of insects such as mosquitoes, flies etc. Insecticides plays an important role in killing them and making the environment safer for people. Insecticides have been utilized in many government activities to minimize growth of insects from industrial as well as commercial wastes.

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Agricultural aerosol insecticides companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use. Some of the leading companies in the Agricultural aerosol insecticides market include (BASF, Syngenta, Mitsui Chemicals, and Sumitomo Chemical Company)

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

