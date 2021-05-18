Europe Identity Verification Market Size Will Reach Value & CAGR 13.3% between 2020 and 2027 By Business Market Insights

Europe identity verification market is expected to grow from US$ 1.46 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.40 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 13.3% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The Europe Identity Verification Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Europe Identity Verification Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Europe Identity Verification Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Identity Verification Market are ACUANT, INC., AUTHENTEQ, GEMALTO N.V.(THALES GROUP), IDEMIA, MITEK SYSTEMS, INC., EXPERIAN INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, INC., JUMIO, LEXISNEXIS, ONFIDO, TRULIOO

Over the years, the financial regulators have intensified their focus on monitoring of fraud activities, which also includes a thrust for the financial institutes to adopt suitable security solutions. Furthermore, in the coming years, the regulators are expected to expect from the firms to be able to show not only that they are capable of functioning the system appropriately but also prove that their systems are efficient enough. In the coming years, the emergence of secure transaction platforms enabling the financial institutions to configure a range of monitoring scenarios, performing efficient data analysis and filter out the genuine suspicious activities from the other false positives are expected to gain significant traction in the market. This, in response, is expected to bolster the demand for identity verification solutions. These versatile benefits are expected to drive the market growth of identity verification market.

Currently, the U.K is dominating the identity verification market due to the technological advancements and increasing security concerns. United Kingdom (UK) economy is a market-orientated and highly developed. In terms of nominal GDP, the UK is the world’s fifth-largest national economy and Europe’s second-largest after Germany. The service sector contributes close to 80% of its GDP with financial services is one of the most important sectors. The UK is also a member of the European Union, the Commonwealth, G7, G20, and IMF among many others. Currently, the UK has by far the strongest ecosystem for the adoption and growth of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain. The capital of UK, London, is the most preferred hub for AI and machine learning companies. Due to the evolving digital ecosystem, the demand for the secure business transaction is increasing at a fast pace. Owing to these factors, the future of identity verification solutions looks promising in the UK. Also, the presence of many innovation/research centers for Artificial Intelligence has enabled the country to get charted among one of the world’s promising markets for the development of AI-based identity verification solutions. The banking industry is one of the key adopters of identity verification solutions, and it is expected to drive the future market growth of identity verification market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Europe Identity Verification Market; it also offers an examination of the regional market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

Regional Europe Identity Verification Market Research Report 2027 carries in-depth case studies on the various countries which are involved in the Europe Identity Verification Market. The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

