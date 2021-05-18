Age Related Vision Dysfunction Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Analysis Report 

What is Age Related Vision Dysfunction?

Visual impairment in people as they age is among one of the most common and major health problems. With ageing, the human body goes through several changes; the normal functioning of the eye tissues gets hampered leading to vision loss.

Age Related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology

As per DelveInsight’s epidemiological estimates, the United States reported maximum Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalence, followed by Japan, Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, with Spain contributing to the least Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalence in 2020.

The total Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalent cases were 374,306,439 in the 7MM.

Age Related Vision Dysfunction Market Outlook

According to DelveInsight, the United States occupies the largest Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Share.

Age-related Vision Dysfunction market research analyzes that the US takes up the maximum market share followed by Germany. Further, the United States Age-related Vision Dysfunction market share growth is expected to climb at a CAGR of 5.4% in the study period (2018–2030).

Which biotechnological companies involved in the development of Age Related Vision Dysfunction therapies?

Key players energetically working in the domain include, Novartis, Allergan (AbbVie), Bayer, Santen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eyenovia, Genentech, Roche, Regenxbio, Graybug Vision, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, among several others.

The Age-related Vision Dysfunction emerging therapies, which are under development are expected to offer a new paradigm in the treatment of Age-related Vision Dysfunction. Availability of alternative options (such as a novel therapeutic agent) to anti-VEGF treatment for the treatment is expected to offer patients several options.

Request sample pages for more information on Age Related Vision Dysfunction Market Size

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in 2018

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in 2030

4. Executive Summary of Age-related Vision Dysfunction

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

6. Disease Background and Overview

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Causes of Age-related Vision Dysfunction

6.2.1. Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

6.2.2. Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)

6.2.3. Cataract

6.2.4. Glaucoma

6.2.5. Presbyopia

6.3. Signs and symptoms of Age-related Vision Dysfunction

6.4. Risk factors of Age-related Vision Dysfunction

6.5. Pathophysiology of Age-related Vision Dysfunction

7. Diagnosis of Age-related Vision Dysfunction

7.1. Patient History

7.2. Preliminary tests

7.3. Vision Acuity

7.4. Refraction

7.5. Fundus Fluorescein Angiography (FFA)

7.6. Indocyanine green angiography (ICG)

7.7. Amsler Grid Test

7.8. Visual Field Test

7.9. Tonometry Test

7.10. Ophthalmoscopy

7.11. Slit-lamp Examination

8. Prevention of Age-related Vision Dysfunction

9. Diagnostic Guidelines

9.1. American Family Physician guidelines

9.2. The National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) – Diagnostic Guidelines for AMD

10. Current Treatment Practices: Age-related Vision Dysfunction

10.1. Treatments for advanced Diabetic Retinopathy

10.2. Treatments for Cataract

10.3. Treatments for AMD

10.4. Treatments for Glaucoma

10.5. Treatments for Presbyopia

11. Treatment Guidelines

11.1. American Family Physician Guidelines

11.2. World Health Organization (WHO) Guidelines

11.3. Management Strategies for Correction of Presbyopia – The American Optometric Association

11.3.1. General Considerations

11.3.2. Patient Education

11.3.3. Prognosis and Follow-up

11.4. NICE guidance for corneal inlay implantation for correction of presbyopia

11.5. Management guidelines by the American Academy of Ophthalmology

11.6. American Academy of Ophthalmology Guidelines for AMD

11.7. Guidelines of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists – Treatment of Neovascular AMD

11.8. The National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) – Treatment Guidelines for AMD

11.8.1. Pharmacological management of AMD

11.8.2. Non-pharmacological management of AMD

11.9. American Academy of Ophthalmology – Guidelines for Diabetic Retinopathy

11.10. International Council of Ophthalmology (ICO) – Guidelines for Diabetic Retinopathy

11.11. International Council of Ophthalmology (ICO) – Guidelines for Cataract

11.12. International Council of Ophthalmology – Guidelines for AMD

11.13. American Academy of Ophthalmology – Guidelines for Cataract

11.14. American Academy of Ophthalmology – Guidelines for Glaucoma

12. Epidemiology and Patient Population

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Epidemiology of Age-related vision dysfunction

12.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

12.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

12.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

12.3.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

12.3.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

13. The United States

13.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

13.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

13.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

13.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14. EU-5

14.1. Germany

14.1.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.1.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.1.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.1.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.2. France

14.2.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.2.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.2.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.2.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.3. Italy

14.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.3.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.3.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.4. Spain

14.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.4.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.4.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.4.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.5. The United Kingdom

14.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.5.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.5.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

14.5.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

15. Japan

15.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

15.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

15.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

15.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction

16. Patient Journey

17. Key Endpoints in Age-related Vision Dysfunction Clinical Trials

18. Marketed Therapies

18.1. Rocklatan (Latanoprast; Netarsudil Dimesylate): Aerie Pharmaceuticals

18.1.1. Drug Description

18.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.1.3. Other Developmental Activities

18.1.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.2. Eybelis Ophthalmic Solution (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl): Santen Pharmaceutical/Ube Industries

18.2.1. Drug Description

18.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

18.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.2.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

18.3. Xelpros (Latanoprost Ophthalmic Emulsion): Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

18.3.1. Drug Description

18.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

18.3.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.4. Rhopressa (Netarsudil mesylate): Aerie Pharmaceuticals

18.4.1. Product Description

18.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

18.4.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.4.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

18.5. Vyzulta (Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution): Bausch & Lomb/Nicox

18.5.1. Product Description

18.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.5.3. Other Developmental Activities

18.5.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.6. Glanatec (Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate): D Western Therapeutics Institute/Kowa Pharmaceutical

18.6.1. Product Description

18.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.6.3. Other Developmental Activities

18.6.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.7. Simbrinza (Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension): Novartis

18.7.1. Drug Description

18.7.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.7.3. Other Developmental Activities

18.7.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.8. Tapcom/DE-111 (Tafluprost/Timolol Maleate; Taptiqom): Santen Pharmaceutical

18.8.1. Product Description

18.8.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.8.3. Other Developmental Activities

18.8.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.8.5. Safety and Efficacy

18.9. Azarga/Azorga (Brinzolamide/Timolol): Novartis

18.9.1. Drug Description

18.9.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.9.3. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.10. Combigan (Brimonidine/timolol): Allergan (AbbVie)

18.10.1. Product Description

18.10.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.10.3. Other Developmental Activities

18.10.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.11. Lucentis (Ranibizumab): Genentech/Novartis

18.11.1. Drug Description

18.11.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.11.3. Other Developmental Activities

18.11.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.11.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

18.12. Eylea (Aflibercept): Bayer/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Santen

18.12.1. Drug Description

18.12.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.12.3. Other Developmental Activities

18.12.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.12.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

18.13. Beovu (Brolucizumab): Novartis

18.13.1. Drug Description

18.13.2. Regulatory Milestones

18.13.3. Other Developmental Activities

18.13.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

18.13.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

19. Emerging Therapies

19.1. AGN-190584: Allergan (acquired by AbbVie)

19.1.1. Product Description

19.1.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.1.3. Clinical Development

19.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.2. MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic): Eyenovia

19.2.1. Product Description

19.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.2.3. Clinical Development

19.3. PresbiDrops (CSF-1): Orasis Pharmaceuticals

19.3.1. Product Description

19.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.3.3. Clinical Development

19.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.4. Zimura (Avacincaptad pegol): IVERIC Bio

19.4.1. Product Description

19.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.4.3. Clinical Development

19.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.5. ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

19.5.1. Product Description

19.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.5.3. Clinical Development

19.6. ONS-5010/Lytenava (Bevacizumab-vikg): Outlook Therapeutics

19.6.1. Product Description

19.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.6.3. Clinical Development

19.7. KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences

19.7.1. Product Description

19.7.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.7.3. Clinical Development

19.7.4. Safety and Eficacy

19.8. Faricimab: Roche

19.8.1. Product Description

19.8.2. Clinical Development

19.8.3. Safety and Eficacy

19.9. Abicipar: Allergan (AbbVie)/Molecular Partners

19.9.1. Product Description

19.9.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.9.3. Clinical Development

19.9.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.10. RGX-314- Regenxbio

19.10.1. Product Description

19.10.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.10.3. Clinical Development

19.10.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.11. Beovu (RTH258; Brolucizumab): Novartis

19.11.1. Product Description

19.11.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.11.3. Clinical Development

19.11.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.12. STN1013001/DE-130A (Catioprost; latanoprost emulsion): Santen SAS

19.12.1. Product Description

19.12.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.12.3. Clinical Development

19.13. NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

19.13.1. Product Description

19.13.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.13.3. Clinical Development

19.13.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.14. OTX-TP (travoprost ophthalmic insert): Ocular Therapeutix

19.14.1. Product Description

19.14.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.14.3. Clinical Development

19.14.4. Safety and Eficacy

19.15. PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

19.15.1. Product Description

19.15.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.15.3. Clinical Development

19.16. OPT-302: Opthea

19.16.1. Product Description

19.16.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.16.3. Clinical Development

19.16.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.17. Lumitin (Conbercept): Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals

19.17.1. Product Description

19.17.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.17.3. Clinical Development

19.18. AKST4290 (Lazucirnon): Alkahest

19.18.1. Product Description

19.18.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.18.3. Clinical Development

19.19. GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics

19.19.1. Product Description

19.19.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.19.3. Clinical Development

19.19.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.20. ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies

19.20.1. Product Description

19.20.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.20.3. Clinical Development

19.20.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.21. Emixustat hydrochloride (emixustat): Kubota Vision

19.21.1. Product Description

19.21.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.21.3. Clinical Development

19.21.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.22. KVD001: KalVista Pharmaceuticals

19.22.1. Product Description

19.22.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.22.3. Clinical Development

19.22.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.23. Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib): Allergo Opthalmics/Baush Health

19.23.1. Product Description

19.23.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.23.3. Clinical Development

19.23.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.24. GB-102: Graybug Vision

19.24.1. Product Descritpion

19.24.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.24.3. Clinical Development

19.24.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.25. Razuprotafib (AKB-9778): Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

19.25.1. Product Description

19.25.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.25.3. Clinical Development

19.25.4. Safety and Efficacy

19.26. Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma

19.26.1. Product Description

19.26.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.26.3. Clinical Development

19.27. STN1012600 (DE-126): Santen Pharmaceutical

19.27.1. Product Description

19.27.2. Other Developmental Activities

19.27.3. Clinical Development

19.27.4. Safety and Efficacy

20. Age-related Vision Dysfunction: 7 Major Market Analysis

20.1. Key Findings

20.2. Market Outlook

20.3. 7MM Market Size

20.3.1. Total Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in the 7MM

20.3.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in the 7MM

21. The United States Market Size

21.1. Total Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in the United States

21.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in the United States

22. EU-5 Market Size

22.1. Germany

22.1.1. Total Market size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in Germany

22.1.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in Germany

22.2. France

22.2.1. Total Market size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in France

22.2.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in France

22.3. Italy

22.3.1. Total Market size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in Italy

22.3.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in Italy

22.4. Spain

22.4.1. Total Market size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in Spain

22.4.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in Spain

22.5. The United Kingdom

22.5.1. Total Market size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in the United Kingdom

22.5.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in the United Kingdom

23. Japan

23.1. Total Market size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in Japan

23.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in Japan

24. Market Access and Reimbursement

24.1. Key HTA decisions for Age-related Vision Dysfunction

24.1.1. AMD

24.1.2. Glaucoma

24.1.3. Diabetic Retinopathy

24.1.4. Cataract Surgery

24.1.5. Presbyopia

24.2. Patient Access Programs

25. Market Drivers

26. Market Barriers

27. SWOT Analysis

28. Unmet Needs

29. Appendix

29.1. Bibliography

29.2. Report Methodology

30. DelveInsight Capabilities

31. Disclaimer

32. About DelveInsight