Age Related Vision Dysfunction Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Analysis Report 

What is Age Related Vision Dysfunction?
Visual impairment in people as they age is among one of the most common and major health problems. With ageing, the human body goes through several changes; the normal functioning of the eye tissues gets hampered leading to vision loss.
Age Related Vision Dysfunction Epidemiology
- As per DelveInsight’s epidemiological estimates, the United States reported maximum Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalence, followed by Japan, Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, with Spain contributing to the least Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalence in 2020.
- The total Age-related Vision Dysfunction prevalent cases were 374,306,439 in the 7MM.
Age Related Vision Dysfunction Market Outlook
According to DelveInsight, the United States occupies the largest Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Share.
Age-related Vision Dysfunction market research analyzes that the US takes up the maximum market share followed by Germany. Further, the United States Age-related Vision Dysfunction market share growth is expected to climb at a CAGR of 5.4% in the study period (2018–2030).
Which biotechnological companies involved in the development of Age Related Vision Dysfunction therapies?
Key players energetically working in the domain include, Novartis, Allergan (AbbVie), Bayer, Santen, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eyenovia, Genentech, Roche, Regenxbio, Graybug Vision, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, among several others.
The Age-related Vision Dysfunction emerging therapies, which are under development are expected to offer a new paradigm in the treatment of Age-related Vision Dysfunction. Availability of alternative options (such as a novel therapeutic agent) to anti-VEGF treatment for the treatment is expected to offer patients several options.
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market Overview at a Glance
3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in 2018
3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in 2030
4. Executive Summary of Age-related Vision Dysfunction
5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology
6. Disease Background and Overview
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Causes of Age-related Vision Dysfunction
6.2.1. Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
6.2.2. Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)
6.2.3. Cataract
6.2.4. Glaucoma
6.2.5. Presbyopia
6.3. Signs and symptoms of Age-related Vision Dysfunction
6.4. Risk factors of Age-related Vision Dysfunction
6.5. Pathophysiology of Age-related Vision Dysfunction
7. Diagnosis of Age-related Vision Dysfunction
7.1. Patient History
7.2. Preliminary tests
7.3. Vision Acuity
7.4. Refraction
7.5. Fundus Fluorescein Angiography (FFA)
7.6. Indocyanine green angiography (ICG)
7.7. Amsler Grid Test
7.8. Visual Field Test
7.9. Tonometry Test
7.10. Ophthalmoscopy
7.11. Slit-lamp Examination
8. Prevention of Age-related Vision Dysfunction
9. Diagnostic Guidelines
9.1. American Family Physician guidelines
9.2. The National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) – Diagnostic Guidelines for AMD
10. Current Treatment Practices: Age-related Vision Dysfunction
10.1. Treatments for advanced Diabetic Retinopathy
10.2. Treatments for Cataract
10.3. Treatments for AMD
10.4. Treatments for Glaucoma
10.5. Treatments for Presbyopia
11. Treatment Guidelines
11.1. American Family Physician Guidelines
11.2. World Health Organization (WHO) Guidelines
11.3. Management Strategies for Correction of Presbyopia – The American Optometric Association
11.3.1. General Considerations
11.3.2. Patient Education
11.3.3. Prognosis and Follow-up
11.4. NICE guidance for corneal inlay implantation for correction of presbyopia
11.5. Management guidelines by the American Academy of Ophthalmology
11.6. American Academy of Ophthalmology Guidelines for AMD
11.7. Guidelines of the Royal College of Ophthalmologists – Treatment of Neovascular AMD
11.8. The National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE) – Treatment Guidelines for AMD
11.8.1. Pharmacological management of AMD
11.8.2. Non-pharmacological management of AMD
11.9. American Academy of Ophthalmology – Guidelines for Diabetic Retinopathy
11.10. International Council of Ophthalmology (ICO) – Guidelines for Diabetic Retinopathy
11.11. International Council of Ophthalmology (ICO) – Guidelines for Cataract
11.12. International Council of Ophthalmology – Guidelines for AMD
11.13. American Academy of Ophthalmology – Guidelines for Cataract
11.14. American Academy of Ophthalmology – Guidelines for Glaucoma
12. Epidemiology and Patient Population
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Epidemiology of Age-related vision dysfunction
12.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
12.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
12.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
12.3.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
12.3.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
13. The United States
13.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
13.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
13.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
13.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14. EU-5
14.1. Germany
14.1.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.1.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.1.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.1.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.2. France
14.2.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.2.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.2.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.2.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.3. Italy
14.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.3.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.3.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.4. Spain
14.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.4.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.4.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.4.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.5. The United Kingdom
14.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.5.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.5.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
14.5.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
15. Japan
15.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
15.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
15.3. Severity-specific Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
15.4. Total Treated Cases of Age-related vision dysfunction
16. Patient Journey
17. Key Endpoints in Age-related Vision Dysfunction Clinical Trials
18. Marketed Therapies
18.1. Rocklatan (Latanoprast; Netarsudil Dimesylate): Aerie Pharmaceuticals
18.1.1. Drug Description
18.1.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.1.3. Other Developmental Activities
18.1.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.2. Eybelis Ophthalmic Solution (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl): Santen Pharmaceutical/Ube Industries
18.2.1. Drug Description
18.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
18.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.2.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
18.3. Xelpros (Latanoprost Ophthalmic Emulsion): Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited
18.3.1. Drug Description
18.3.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.3.3. Other Developmental Activities
18.3.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.4. Rhopressa (Netarsudil mesylate): Aerie Pharmaceuticals
18.4.1. Product Description
18.4.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.4.3. Other Developmental Activities
18.4.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.4.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
18.5. Vyzulta (Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution): Bausch & Lomb/Nicox
18.5.1. Product Description
18.5.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.5.3. Other Developmental Activities
18.5.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.6. Glanatec (Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate): D Western Therapeutics Institute/Kowa Pharmaceutical
18.6.1. Product Description
18.6.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.6.3. Other Developmental Activities
18.6.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.7. Simbrinza (Brinzolamide/Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Suspension): Novartis
18.7.1. Drug Description
18.7.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.7.3. Other Developmental Activities
18.7.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.8. Tapcom/DE-111 (Tafluprost/Timolol Maleate; Taptiqom): Santen Pharmaceutical
18.8.1. Product Description
18.8.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.8.3. Other Developmental Activities
18.8.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.8.5. Safety and Efficacy
18.9. Azarga/Azorga (Brinzolamide/Timolol): Novartis
18.9.1. Drug Description
18.9.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.9.3. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.10. Combigan (Brimonidine/timolol): Allergan (AbbVie)
18.10.1. Product Description
18.10.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.10.3. Other Developmental Activities
18.10.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.11. Lucentis (Ranibizumab): Genentech/Novartis
18.11.1. Drug Description
18.11.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.11.3. Other Developmental Activities
18.11.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.11.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
18.12. Eylea (Aflibercept): Bayer/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Santen
18.12.1. Drug Description
18.12.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.12.3. Other Developmental Activities
18.12.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.12.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
18.13. Beovu (Brolucizumab): Novartis
18.13.1. Drug Description
18.13.2. Regulatory Milestones
18.13.3. Other Developmental Activities
18.13.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
18.13.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
19. Emerging Therapies
19.1. AGN-190584: Allergan (acquired by AbbVie)
19.1.1. Product Description
19.1.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.1.3. Clinical Development
19.1.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.2. MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic): Eyenovia
19.2.1. Product Description
19.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.2.3. Clinical Development
19.3. PresbiDrops (CSF-1): Orasis Pharmaceuticals
19.3.1. Product Description
19.3.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.3.3. Clinical Development
19.3.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.4. Zimura (Avacincaptad pegol): IVERIC Bio
19.4.1. Product Description
19.4.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.4.3. Clinical Development
19.4.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.5. ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals
19.5.1. Product Description
19.5.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.5.3. Clinical Development
19.6. ONS-5010/Lytenava (Bevacizumab-vikg): Outlook Therapeutics
19.6.1. Product Description
19.6.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.6.3. Clinical Development
19.7. KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences
19.7.1. Product Description
19.7.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.7.3. Clinical Development
19.7.4. Safety and Eficacy
19.8. Faricimab: Roche
19.8.1. Product Description
19.8.2. Clinical Development
19.8.3. Safety and Eficacy
19.9. Abicipar: Allergan (AbbVie)/Molecular Partners
19.9.1. Product Description
19.9.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.9.3. Clinical Development
19.9.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.10. RGX-314- Regenxbio
19.10.1. Product Description
19.10.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.10.3. Clinical Development
19.10.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.11. Beovu (RTH258; Brolucizumab): Novartis
19.11.1. Product Description
19.11.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.11.3. Clinical Development
19.11.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.12. STN1013001/DE-130A (Catioprost; latanoprost emulsion): Santen SAS
19.12.1. Product Description
19.12.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.12.3. Clinical Development
19.13. NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics
19.13.1. Product Description
19.13.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.13.3. Clinical Development
19.13.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.14. OTX-TP (travoprost ophthalmic insert): Ocular Therapeutix
19.14.1. Product Description
19.14.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.14.3. Clinical Development
19.14.4. Safety and Eficacy
19.15. PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited
19.15.1. Product Description
19.15.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.15.3. Clinical Development
19.16. OPT-302: Opthea
19.16.1. Product Description
19.16.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.16.3. Clinical Development
19.16.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.17. Lumitin (Conbercept): Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals
19.17.1. Product Description
19.17.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.17.3. Clinical Development
19.18. AKST4290 (Lazucirnon): Alkahest
19.18.1. Product Description
19.18.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.18.3. Clinical Development
19.19. GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics
19.19.1. Product Description
19.19.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.19.3. Clinical Development
19.19.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.20. ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies
19.20.1. Product Description
19.20.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.20.3. Clinical Development
19.20.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.21. Emixustat hydrochloride (emixustat): Kubota Vision
19.21.1. Product Description
19.21.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.21.3. Clinical Development
19.21.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.22. KVD001: KalVista Pharmaceuticals
19.22.1. Product Description
19.22.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.22.3. Clinical Development
19.22.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.23. Luminate (ALG-1001, Risuteganib): Allergo Opthalmics/Baush Health
19.23.1. Product Description
19.23.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.23.3. Clinical Development
19.23.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.24. GB-102: Graybug Vision
19.24.1. Product Descritpion
19.24.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.24.3. Clinical Development
19.24.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.25. Razuprotafib (AKB-9778): Aerpio Pharmaceuticals
19.25.1. Product Description
19.25.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.25.3. Clinical Development
19.25.4. Safety and Efficacy
19.26. Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma
19.26.1. Product Description
19.26.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.26.3. Clinical Development
19.27. STN1012600 (DE-126): Santen Pharmaceutical
19.27.1. Product Description
19.27.2. Other Developmental Activities
19.27.3. Clinical Development
19.27.4. Safety and Efficacy
20. Age-related Vision Dysfunction: 7 Major Market Analysis
20.1. Key Findings
20.2. Market Outlook
20.3. 7MM Market Size
20.3.1. Total Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in the 7MM
20.3.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in the 7MM
21. The United States Market Size
21.1. Total Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in the United States
21.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in the United States
22. EU-5 Market Size
22.1. Germany
22.1.1. Total Market size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in Germany
22.1.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in Germany
22.2. France
22.2.1. Total Market size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in France
22.2.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in France
22.3. Italy
22.3.1. Total Market size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in Italy
22.3.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in Italy
22.4. Spain
22.4.1. Total Market size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in Spain
22.4.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in Spain
22.5. The United Kingdom
22.5.1. Total Market size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in the United Kingdom
22.5.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in the United Kingdom
23. Japan
23.1. Total Market size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction in Japan
23.2. Market Size of Age-related Vision Dysfunction by Therapies in Japan
24. Market Access and Reimbursement
24.1. Key HTA decisions for Age-related Vision Dysfunction
24.1.1. AMD
24.1.2. Glaucoma
24.1.3. Diabetic Retinopathy
24.1.4. Cataract Surgery
24.1.5. Presbyopia
24.2. Patient Access Programs
25. Market Drivers
26. Market Barriers
27. SWOT Analysis
28. Unmet Needs
29. Appendix
29.1. Bibliography
29.2. Report Methodology
30. DelveInsight Capabilities
31. Disclaimer
32. About DelveInsight
