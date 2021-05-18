Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Analysis Report 

What is Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market?
Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) is a subtype of pustular psoriasis characterized by painful and occasionally disfiguring cutaneous manifestations with sepsis-like systemic symptoms.
Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology
- A higher percentage of diagnosed Generalized Pustular Psoriasis prevalence was observed for females, in comparison to males.
- The total diagnosed prevalent Population of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis in the 7MM was assessed to be more than 14,000 in 2017.
- The highest diagnosed Generalized Pustular Psoriasis prevalence in the United States with close to 6,000 cases in 2017.
- Japan had 2,602 prevalent cases for Generalized Pustular Psoriasis in 2017.
Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Outlook
According to DelveInsight, Generalized Pustular Psoriasis market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.
The current Generalized Pustular Psoriasis therapeutic landscape in the United States is driven by supportive therapies (topical therapies, systemic therapies, biologics, and phototherapy). In EU-5 countries, for GPP, the market is the same as that of the US, with prescriptions for supportive therapies, due to lack of approved treatment regimens. In contrast to the US and EU-5 countries, the current therapeutic landscape of GPP in Japan is driven by a number of approved therapies, along with supportive treatment regimens.
A modest increase in the Generalized Pustular Psoriasis market size of currently prescribed therapies has been witnessed from 2017 until the launch of emerging therapies in respective countries. The market share is expected to decline post that for current therapies, across the 7MM, owing to the increasing demand for targeted therapies to treat GPP. Among the current treatment regimens, biologics occupy the highest number of prescriptions in the treatment market of GPP. Moreover, combination therapies remain the mainstay in the treatment of GPP, irrespective of the severity of the disease.
The current therapeutic landscape of GPP in the US and EU-5 countries is primarily driven by supportive treatment regimens, such as topical therapies, phototherapy, oral systemic therapies, and Biologics. Depending on the severity of the symptoms, prescription medications may vary among patients. According to National Psoriasis Foundation, United States, the first-line treatment regimens for GPP recommended according to treatment standards include one or a combination: Secukinumab, Brodalumab, Cyclosporine, Methotrexate, Infliximab, Ixekizumab, Guselkumab, and Systemic retinoids, such as acitretin.
The market size of approved therapies in Japan [Tremfya (Janssen Pharmaceutical); SKYRIZI (AbbVie/Boehringer Ingelheim); HUMIRA (AbbVie/Eisai); Lumicef (Kyowa Hakko Kirin); COSENTYX (Novartis); Remicade (Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma); and Ixekizumab (Eli Lilly)] has been assessed based on the category of the drug, i.e. all of these approved regimens belong to the class of biological drugs. Therefore, we have assessed the cumulative contribution of all biologics in Japan, including the aforementioned drugs.
The high unmet needs associated with the disease have driven vendors to conduct R&D, which has fueled the pipeline, particularly for the treatment of GPP. The launch of few multiple-stage pipeline products will definitely dominate the use of off-label products that are being currently used, in the near future. As such, the number of clinical trials for GPP is increasing and their success rate has also increased the chances that commercial approval of different GPP therapeutics will be received by industries during the forecast period. It is believed that the pipeline drugs, which are in the clinical stage of development of different forms of GPP can be superior to the off-label therapies, in terms of clinical and commercial profiles.
Which biotechnological companies involved in the development of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis therapies?
Boehringer Ingelheim, AnaptysBio, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Eli Lilly & Company, AbbVie/Eisai, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Novartis, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and others are involved in the development of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis therapies.
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Generalized Pustular Psoriasis
4. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis: Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
5. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis: Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Diagnosis
6. Patient Journey
7. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.1.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.2.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.3.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.4.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.5.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
7.5.6.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)
8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Treatment and Management
8.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Treatment Algorithm
9. Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Treatment
11. Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
11.2. Drug Name: Company Name
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial
12. Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Drug Name: Company Name
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Product Profile
13. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis: Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size in 7MM
13.3. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.1.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.3.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in Germany
15.3.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in Germany
15.4. France Market Size
15.4.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in France
15.4.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in France
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.5.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in Italy
15.5.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in Italy
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.6.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in Spain
15.6.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in Spain
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.7.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in the United Kingdom
15.7.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom
15.8. Japan Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
15.8.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in Japan
15.8.3. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in Japan
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis
17. KOL Views
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
20. Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
23. About DelveInsight
