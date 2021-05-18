Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Analysis Report 

What is Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market?

Generalized Pustular Psoriasis (GPP) is a subtype of pustular psoriasis characterized by painful and occasionally disfiguring cutaneous manifestations with sepsis-like systemic symptoms.

Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology

A higher percentage of diagnosed Generalized Pustular Psoriasis prevalence was observed for females, in comparison to males.

The total diagnosed prevalent Population of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis in the 7MM was assessed to be more than 14,000 in 2017.

The highest diagnosed Generalized Pustular Psoriasis prevalence in the United States with close to 6,000 cases in 2017.

Japan had 2,602 prevalent cases for Generalized Pustular Psoriasis in 2017.

Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Outlook

According to DelveInsight, Generalized Pustular Psoriasis market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.

The current Generalized Pustular Psoriasis therapeutic landscape in the United States is driven by supportive therapies (topical therapies, systemic therapies, biologics, and phototherapy). In EU-5 countries, for GPP, the market is the same as that of the US, with prescriptions for supportive therapies, due to lack of approved treatment regimens. In contrast to the US and EU-5 countries, the current therapeutic landscape of GPP in Japan is driven by a number of approved therapies, along with supportive treatment regimens.

A modest increase in the Generalized Pustular Psoriasis market size of currently prescribed therapies has been witnessed from 2017 until the launch of emerging therapies in respective countries. The market share is expected to decline post that for current therapies, across the 7MM, owing to the increasing demand for targeted therapies to treat GPP. Among the current treatment regimens, biologics occupy the highest number of prescriptions in the treatment market of GPP. Moreover, combination therapies remain the mainstay in the treatment of GPP, irrespective of the severity of the disease.

The current therapeutic landscape of GPP in the US and EU-5 countries is primarily driven by supportive treatment regimens, such as topical therapies, phototherapy, oral systemic therapies, and Biologics. Depending on the severity of the symptoms, prescription medications may vary among patients. According to National Psoriasis Foundation, United States, the first-line treatment regimens for GPP recommended according to treatment standards include one or a combination: Secukinumab, Brodalumab, Cyclosporine, Methotrexate, Infliximab, Ixekizumab, Guselkumab, and Systemic retinoids, such as acitretin.

The market size of approved therapies in Japan [Tremfya (Janssen Pharmaceutical); SKYRIZI (AbbVie/Boehringer Ingelheim); HUMIRA (AbbVie/Eisai); Lumicef (Kyowa Hakko Kirin); COSENTYX (Novartis); Remicade (Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma); and Ixekizumab (Eli Lilly)] has been assessed based on the category of the drug, i.e. all of these approved regimens belong to the class of biological drugs. Therefore, we have assessed the cumulative contribution of all biologics in Japan, including the aforementioned drugs.

The high unmet needs associated with the disease have driven vendors to conduct R&D, which has fueled the pipeline, particularly for the treatment of GPP. The launch of few multiple-stage pipeline products will definitely dominate the use of off-label products that are being currently used, in the near future. As such, the number of clinical trials for GPP is increasing and their success rate has also increased the chances that commercial approval of different GPP therapeutics will be received by industries during the forecast period. It is believed that the pipeline drugs, which are in the clinical stage of development of different forms of GPP can be superior to the off-label therapies, in terms of clinical and commercial profiles.

Which biotechnological companies involved in the development of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis therapies?

Boehringer Ingelheim, AnaptysBio, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Eli Lilly & Company, AbbVie/Eisai, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Novartis, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and others are involved in the development of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis therapies.

Request sample pages for more information on Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

4. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Treatment and Management

8.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Treatment

11. Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

List to be continued in report

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

List to be continued in report

13. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Market Size by Therapies in Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Generalized Pustular Psoriasis

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.