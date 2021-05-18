Breast Imaging Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

The global breast imaging market is expected to reach USD 5.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Breast imaging aids to describe the lesion and checks the remainder of the breast for any secondary lesions.
Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the countries with the highest rates of occurrences of breast cancer in the year 2018 across the globe. According to Global Health Estimates, WHO 2013, it is projected that more than 508,000 women deceased in 2011 owing to breast cancer. It has been found that around 50% of breast cancer cases and nearly 58% of deaths happen in less developed economies as compared to developed economies. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast imaging to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the growth of the market.
The comprehensive analysis of the Breast Imaging market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Breast Imaging market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Breast Imaging industry.
The Breast Imaging research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Canon Inc., Philips Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers, CMR Naviscan, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Breast Imaging market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Breast Imaging market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Breast Imaging industry throughout the forecast period.
Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
- Ionizing Breast imaging
- Mammography
- Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)
- Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CET)
- Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)
- Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging
- Breast Ultrasound
- Breast MRI
- Automated Whole Breast-Ultrasound
- Breast Thermography
- Others
Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
- Female
- Male
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
Breast Imaging market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Breast Imaging Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Breast Imaging Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Breast Imaging market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Breast Imaging industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Breast Imaging industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Breast Imaging industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Breast Imaging market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
