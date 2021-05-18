Manufacturers Of Magnetic Grippers Are Actively Engaged In Accommodating The Upsurge In The Demand For Robotics Technology 2029

FACT.MR is highly equipped with professionals who put extra efforts in meeting the requirements of the clients. Since its inception, FACT.MR has been keeping a constant eye on the ongoing trends and events across diverse industries and regions. With space-age industrial tools, our analysts perform an extensive research (Both primary and secondary) to facilitate clients with up-to-date Magnetic Grippers Market information. Client satisfaction is our top priority, hence we create reports strictly sticking to the requisites of the clients.

Magnetic Grippers Market – Regional Analysis

The global magnetic grippers market is segmented into eight regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Globally, East Asia and South Asia regions hold the highest market share in the magnetic grippers market, with the China being the major market for magnetic grippers, followed by Europe. Growth in mining is likely to create healthy growth opportunities for magnetic grippers in Asian countries. The demand for magnetic grippers in European countries has increased substantially, owing to the rise of the material handling Industry and automotive industry in these regions.

The demand for magnetic grippers in North America is rising at a robust pace, owing to the increasing automation in manufacturing industries. The demand in Oceania is also gaining pace at a stagnant rate. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions are expected to show decent growth in the demand for magnetic grippers.

Magnetic Grippers Market- Key Segments

According to magnet type, magnetic grippers are segmented as:

Electromagnet

Permanent Applications

According to the end-use sector, magnetic grippers are segmented as:

Automotive Industry

Food Processing Industry

Metal Processing Industry

Others

Magnetic Grippers Market- Key Manufacturers

Some of the major key players in the magnetic grippers market are Goudsmit Magnetics, FIPA, Schmalz, Schunk, PHD, SAS Automation, SMC, Zimmer, Master Magnetics, Pascal, HHBarnum, and other prominent players.

Magnetic Grippers Market- Competitive Analysis

The global magnetic grippers market is moderately concentrated. The market is in the growth phase, and the competition is expected to become less intense by the end of the forecast period. Developments in magnetic grippers have been done from time-to-time, which is intended to enhance their efficiency by adding safety features for laborers.

