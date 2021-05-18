Dermabrasion and Microneedling Market 2021: Top Countries Data with Segmentation, Future Business Strategy, Market Size, Production Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Dermabrasion and Microneedling Market Share and Size, Expected CAGR, Top Manufacturers and Consumer Analysis across the Region and Globe, Opportunities and Growth till 2023.According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Market Analysis

Dermabrasion is a kind of skin resurfacing treatment that is performed surgically by the plastic surgeons or the dermatologists. It is mainly used for the treatment of surgical scare, deep acne scars, and often used for removing the pre-cancerous breeding also known as keratosis. This process also requires a local anesthetic and is treated in the medical centers and hospitals. Dermabrasion is even performed with other dermatology medical processes like laser treatment. After the dermabrasion procedure, the skin appears pink in color which gets blurred within three months. The global dermabrasion & micro needling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% during the forecast period.

Expanding interest for healthy skin treatment choices, a growing number of skin disease woe patients, and developing accentuation on dermatology is gradually driving the market for dermabrasion and micro needling. Besides, the accessibility of different obtrusive and non-intrusive medications for skin issues is further fuelling the market development. Also, advancement in dermatology and cosmetology division, and accessibility of gifted medicinal services experts, for example, a dermatologist is positively impacting the market development. The development of the market is however hampered by high expense of dermabrasion and accessibility of alternative treatment, for example, microdermabrasion and laser treatment.

Market Segmentation

The global dermabrasion & micro needling market is classified on the basis of micro-needling device type, dermabrasion device type, needle material, end user, application, and regional demand. Based on the dermabrasion device type, the market is segmented into motorized dermabraders and manual dermabraders. On the basis of its micro-needling device type, the global dermabrasion & micro needling market is bifurcated into dermapen, derma-stamp, dermarollers, among others. Based on its needle material, the micro needling market is divided into the glass, silicon, and metal. On the basis of its application, the dermabrasion & micro needling market is sectioned as skin rejuvenation, traumatic & surgical scars, acne scar, acne vulgaris, among others. Based on its end user, the global market is classified into dermatology clinics, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global dermabrasion & micro needling market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

Some of the industry players in the global dermabrasion & micro needling market are Stryker (U.S.), CONMED Corporation. (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), MicroAire Surgical Instruments (U.S.), George Tiemann & Co. (U.S.), Delasco (U.S.), Bellus Medical (U.S.), Dermapen World (Australia), Osada, Inc. (U.S.), MDPen (Georgia), DermaQuip. (U.S.), Eclipse Aesthetics (U.S.). Other players are Emage Medical (U.S.), Salient Medical Solutions (U.S.), 4T Medical (U.K), Bellaire Industry (U.S.), Dr. Ron Shelton. (U.S.), among others.

