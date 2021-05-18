Global Thresher Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Threshers Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Threshers Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Threshers Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

With soaring food consumption levels, agricultural sectors of developed as well as developing economies are striving to boost the production of farmlands and increase profitability. Agricultural mechanization continues to be recognized as a pivotal force that aims to increase farm outputs through the use of heavy fieldwork machines and equipment such as threshers.

Farmers are using threshers to increase profitability of harvesting, threshing and other common farming activities. Over the years, threshers have instrumentally enhanced the productivity of labor-intensive farming activities by eliminating the drudgery associated with such agricultural systems. However, buying a thresher will continue to be unaffordable for local farmers in the future. Private farm lands and agro-industrialists will also face the brunt of high prices while adopting multiple threshers for large-scale farming applications.

Fact.MR foresees a sluggish growth for the global threshers market during the period, 2017-2026. It has been observed that in the near future, the demand for threshers will dwindle on the back of financial infeasibility. Over the forecast period, the global market for threshers is assessed to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% in terms of volume. Key presumptive scenarios developed in the forecast study estimate the global threshers market to touch a valuation of US$ 3.38 billion by the end of 2026.

Key Deterrents for Adoption of Threshers

The mechanical advantage of threshers in farming activities is high on productivity, wherein new threshing technologies will be improving the quality of the harvest for future generations.

Regardless, the sales of threshers are less likely to incur impressive growth in 2018 and beyond. Factors deterring farmers from purchasing threshers have been analyzed in the report, which include:

consistently high prices of threshers across the globe

cost-intensive maintenance of heavy fieldwork machines

challenges faced by traditional agricultural enterprises in terms of adapting to the advancements in threshers

high APRs of agricultural loans for threshers

It has been estimated that majority of local farmers across multiple geographies in the world will consider not buying threshers, which will incidentally drive the leasing or renting of these heavy machines.

Prominent manufacturers namely, Mahindra and Mahindra, Derre And Company, Rizhao Peakrising International Co. Ltd, Deluxe Agro Industries, AGCO, Wuhan acme agro-tech co. ltd, Golden machinery equipment co. ltd, Zhaoqing Fengxiang Food Machinery Co. Ltd, Hunan Sunfield Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd., Shandong Guangzhong Machinery Co., Ltd, ALMACO, ALVAN BLANCH, Amisy Farming Machine, Zhengzhou aix machinery equipment co. ltd, Cicoria, Vishwakarmaagro, Iseki and Co., and Amar Agriculture Machinery Group will be instrumenting the global production of threshers in the coming years.

