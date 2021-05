Global Sales of Mouthwashes to Expand at a 4.9% CAGR Through 2026

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Mouthwashes Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Mouthwashes Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Mouthwashes Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

Growing consciousness of consumers towards oral hygiene will continue to surge the demand for mouthwashes. The key role of mouthwashes in preventing tooth decay and freshening the breath will continue to drive their adoption as a daily consumable. Consumers will be actively using mouthwashes on a daily basis, and their use to maintain great oral health will also drive their sales. In addition, new formulations of mouthwashes will be extending their use in therapeutics, particularly as a pre-procedural consumable in dentistry.

Fact.MR’s exclusive forecast study on the global mouthwash market projects a healthy growth for the market in the upcoming years. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, global sales of mouthwashes will bring in revenues worth over US$ 11.1 Bn.

In terms of volume, the global mouthwash market is pegged to expand at a 4.9% CAGR over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Key Insights from the Report

In 2017, more than 466,000 tons of cosmetic mouthwashes were sold across the globe. The report estimates that cosmetic mouthwashes will represent the top-selling products in the global mouthwash market throughout the forecast period. In addition, cosmetic mouthwashes are also expected to register highest volume growth at an estimated 6.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

Through 2026, conventional mouthwashes will be predominantly sold for their advantages in exhibiting minimal side effects and guaranteeing optimum oral health. The demand for natural & organic mouthwashes will dwindle, while mouthwashes conventional in nature will register more than 65% of the global market volumes by the end of 2026.

Modern trade outlets are pegged to register highest sales of mouthwashes in the world. Over the forecast period, modern trade outlets will represent the largest sales channel for mouthwashes, registering sales of more than 710,000 tons by the end of 2026. Online stores are estimated to reflect fastest growth in terms of volume, exhibiting a 6.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

While North America and Europe are observed to be the most lucrative consumer marketplaces for mouthwashes, their production is pegged to remain concentered in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. By 2026-end, the APEJ mouthwash market will be registering sales of over 800,000 tons of mouthwashes.

The report has profiled leading manufacturers of mouthwash, which include Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Unilever plc, 3M Co, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Colgate-Palmolive Compan, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Royal Philips N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corp, Amway, Hawley & Hazel, Dr. Harold Katz, Caldwell Consumer Health, Dentyl Active, SUNSTAR, Lotus Brands, Jason Natural, and Rowpar Pharmaceuticals.

These companies are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global mouthwash market through 2026, Majority of these market players will be eyeing at introducing innovative formulations to extend the abilities of their products in killing oral bacteria. In addition, several companies will be focusing on improving the cosmetic and therapeutic end-use of their products to capture new avenues for sales.

