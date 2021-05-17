Compression Socks Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The Compression Socks market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

The market for compression socks is largely consolidated, with top players accounting for more than 3/5th of the market share. Despite fewer top competitors in compression socks market, competition among top tier players has been high.

Companies are focusing on new product introduction and product differentiation to maintain foothold in the market. Sigvaris Group is the top player accounting for majority share in compression socks market. Juzo, Inc., Essity Aktiebolag (publ) and Medtronic Plc. are mid-tier competitors in the compression socks industry.

In April 2019, medi GmbH & Co KG launched padded compression socks in 15-20 mmHg and 20-30 mmHg compression classes. Adding functionality for compression socks was aimed to increase consumer convenience and comfort at an affordable price.

In September 2019, Sigvaris launched a new variety of compression socks, which were claimed to be made from innovative hybrid containment and compression garments. These compression socks were developed for usage in patients to alleviate edema.

In May 2018, Sigvaris launched “Delilah-140D”, compression socks made with 140 denier material to promote seasonal usage of compression socks.

The Compression Socks market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Compression Socks market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

