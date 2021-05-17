Benzodiazepine Drugs Market is Expected to Record a CAGR of 2.7% During the Forecast Period 2020-2026

The Benzodiazepine Drugs market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Benzodiazepine drugs are a single panacea to numerous disorders such as anxiety, insomnia, and seizures, which continues to catalyse sales through multiple applications. Growing awareness about the side-effects of psychoactive drugs, in turn, increases the adoption of relatively safe benzodiazepine drugs.

Considering the relevance of these crucial dynamics, a comprehensive study by Fact.MR opines that, demand for benzodiazepine drugs would remain high-albeit generic ones-which would drive voluminous sales, though contribute moderately to market value. That being said, the benzodiazepine drugs market is expected to record a pedestrian CAGR of around 2.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Drug Abuse and Reported Cases of Death Associated with Benzodiazepine Drugs to Hamper Revenue Potential of Market

A cohort of factors such as increasing benzodiazepine drug abuse and several reported cases of overdose leading to death, apart from increase in popularity of generic drugs, is resulting in sluggish growth of the market. These drugs produce a calming effect, which leads to drug abuse, and, in turn, increases drug dependency.

To connect an Expert

