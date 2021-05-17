North America Electric Beds Market Ready to See Huge Growth with CAGR value 9.8% during 2019-2027| Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Electric Beds Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Electric Beds Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America electric bed market is expected to reach US$ 1,798.88 million by 2027 from US$ 816.88 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Electric beds are beds, which allow adjusting both the upper and lower body positions and adjusting the height of the bed itself. They may help a variety of medical complaints and exponentially increase comfort. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and diabetes escalate the demand for electric beds.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Electric Beds market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Electric Beds Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Arjo Medical Devices

Hill Rom Holding Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Malvestio Spa

LINET

Gendron Inc.

Joerns Healthcare LLC

By Product

Semi-Automatic Electric Bed

Fully-Automatic Electric Bed

By Application

General Bed

Intensive Care Bed

Bariatric Bed

Birthing Bed

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Dentistry

Others

The research on the North America Electric Beds market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Electric Beds market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Electric Beds market.

