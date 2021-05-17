Carbapenem-based Antibiotics Market: What are the Key Growth Factors

The Carbapenem-based Antibiotics market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Incidence of bacterial infections is increasing rapidly across the world offering significant revenue generating opportunities for the carbapenem-based antibiotics market.

Pneumonia acquired in hospital settings due to longer patient stays, is often difficult to treat and exists as the comorbidity to various chronic diseases such as cancer, organ transplant. etc. It also interferes with the disease treatment and may be fatal if not treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics such as carbapenem-based antibiotics.

As per the Center for Disease Control (CDC), people admitted to hospital settings due to various reasons such as immunosuppressive treatment and inappropriately followed infection control protocol, suffer from hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP). Along with HAP, incidence of various bacterial diseases is increasing rapidly, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the carbapenem-based antibiotics market.

Surgery-Associated Bacterial Infection to Boost Demand for Carbapenem-Based Antibiotics

Some forms of chronic diseases often require open surgery as a treatment protocol. Before performing open surgery, carbapenem-based antibiotics are often administered as the prophylactic measure for the prevention of surgery-related bacterial infections. The World Health Organization also emphasizes on infection control protocol i.e. prophylactic administration of the carbapenem-based antibiotics that can limit or eliminate the chances of surgery-associated bacterial infection. As per WHO, 30% of global disease burden is accruing to surgery related diseases pointing towards a heightened demand for prophylactic, carbapenem-based antibiotics.

