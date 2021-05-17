North America Authentication and Brand Protection Market is driving the growth of across with a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2027

The Authentication and Brand Protection market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 920.4 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1608.8 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.

According to The Business Market Insights North America Authentication and Brand Protection Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The North America Authentication and Brand Protection Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the North America Authentication and Brand Protection Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Growing demand for Authentication and Brand Protection solutions and stringent government regulations regarding the public data protection are driving the growth of Authentication and Brand Protection market across the region. However, the lack of skilled professionals is a hindering factor to the growth of the Authentication and Brand Protection market. Further, technological advancement is creating business opportunities for companies operating in the market to achieve a significant share of Authentication and Brand Protection market.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Authentication and Brand Protection Market are

AlpVision SA,Applied DNA Sciences,Authentic Vision,Avery Dennison Corporation,Eastman Kodak Company,De La Rue PLC,3M

NORTH AMERICA AUTHENTICATION AND BRAND PROTECTION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Overt

Covert

By Technology

Security Printing and Tamper Proof

Security Inks and Coatings

OVDS and Holograms

Unique Codes

Bar Codes

RFID

Authentication ICs

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Chemical

Food and Beverage

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

