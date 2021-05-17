Asthma Treatment Market is Projected to Witness CAGR of 2.6% During the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The Asthma Treatment market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4422

Retail pharmacies will drive the highest sales of asthma therapeutics with an estimated value of around US$ 17 Bn by 2027, as rapid expansion of retail pharmacies makes asthma therapeutics more accessible to patients. According to a recent Fact.MR study, hospital pharmacies with large drug inventories would also remain a crucial distribution channel in the asthma treatment market.

As patients find it convenient to purchase drugs immediately after diagnosis, hospital pharmacies are likely to catalyse sales of asthma therapeutics during the forecast period (2020-2027). The study finds that, hospital pharmacies hold the potential to drive sales tantamount to US$ 10 Bn by 2027, in the asthma treatment market.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4422

Key Highlights of Asthma Treatment Market Study

Sales of long-term asthma control medications would remain 59% higher as compared to quick-relief medications by 2027, as rescue medications have limited application scope (only used during asthma attacks), while long-term medications possess high efficacy to control asthma attacks.

Loss of patent exclusivity of branded drugs could affect the position of leading players in the asthma treatment market, as generic drugs gain ground. For instance, patents of Symbicort Turbuhaler and Qvar manufactured by AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline PLC respectively, are to expire in the very near future. High availability of generic drugs to treat mild to severe asthma is projected to adversely affect revenue potential of the asthma treatment market during the forecast period.

Sales of inhalers are projected to cross US$ 14 Bn by 2027, and oral route of administration is likely to grow as the second-most attractive section in the asthma treatment market.

Relaxed FDI policies in India and China are projected to shift focus of leading players towards Asia Pacific to achieve reduced overhead costs and meet growing demand for asthma therapeutics in these countries. According to the Lung India Journal, India accounts for one in every 10 asthma patients. On the back of increasing demand for asthma therapeutics and improving supply chain, the Asia Pacific asthma treatment market is projected to witness growth in the market.

The Asthma Treatment market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4422

The Asthma Treatment market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape

Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5413/prepackaged-medical-kits-and-trays-market

Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5418/cables-and-leads-for-medical-equipment-market

Coatings for Medical Devices Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5421/coatings-for-medical-devices-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/07/29/1892912/0/en/Dental-Anesthetics-Sales-Will-Witness-a-Promising-Leap-as-Dental-Tourism-Continues-to-Proliferate-Says-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com