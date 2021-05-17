Dental Consumables Market: Rising Adoption of Cosmetic Dentistry to Fuel Demand Forecast 2020 to 2030

The Dental Consumables market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Dental tourism in India and China is changing the course of the global dental consumables market, as expensive dental care in developed regions such as North America and Europe is increasing market penetration in Asia Pacific.

Also, internal growth contributors, such as increasing proclivity of individuals for carbohydrate- and sugar-rich food and beverages is expanding the patient pool for dental care, which is indirectly favouring the adoption of dental consumables in Asia Pacific.

As per an exclusive study by Fact.MR, a rapid rise in opportunities in Asia Pacific in tandem with cost-effective manufacturing abilities of players is projected to stimulate the expansion of the regional dental consumables market at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Highlights of Dental Consumables Market Study

Crowns and bridges are projected to account for one-third of the total revenue share in the dental consumables market, as the millennial cohort shows high interest in aesthetic dentistry to improve their personality.

Accuracy and versatility would set laser therapy apart from existing dentistry procedures, as patients seek painless dental procedures, thereby impeding sales prospects for the dental consumables market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are continuously extending the frontiers of product development to introduce novel materials that offer permanent restoration of dental models. Titanium holds high prominence as a material for the development of dental models.

Lack of skilled operators for orthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics is likely to retain the popularity of conventional dental procedures, thereby preventing the dental consumables market from reaching its true value potential. Influence of this trend would be high in developing countries that have relatively low scope of technological advancements.

The Dental Consumables market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Dental Consumables market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

