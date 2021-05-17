North America Biscuits Market is anticipated to reach US$ 21993.7 Mn and Growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during forecast period 2020-2027 | Fierce competition between leading biscuit manufacturers favors North America biscuits market growth

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Biscuits Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Biscuits Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America biscuits market is accounted to US$ 16,051.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019–2027, to account to US$ 21,993.7 Mn by 2027.

Biscuit is small bread made from a mixture of flour, sugar or salt, and butter or vegetable shortening, with baking powder as a leavening agent. Biscuits have high nutritional profile, including fats, fibers, and carbohydrates. This makes them a highly preferred breakfast meal consumed in North America. There is a rising consumer demand for products containing non genetically modified and natural ingredients owing to growing awareness regarding health and safety concerns. In addition to improving lifestyles, the popularization of easy purchase through online shopping, among other new methods of sales, is keeping the sector alive. Moreover, the biscuit producers have effortlessly storable products on shelf for e-trade; thus, the increasing number of online retailers is boosting biscuit manufacturers business.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape.

NORTH AMERICA BISCUITS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Biscuits Market, by Type

Sweet

Savory

Crackers

Filled

Wafers

Others

Biscuits Market, by Packaging

Pouches/Packets

Boxes

Jars

Others

Biscuits Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Others

Company Profiles

Britannia Industries limited

Burton’s Biscuit Company

ITC Ltd.

Kellogg Company

Lotus Bakeries NV

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.

United Biscuits (UK) Limited

Walkers Shortbread Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Biscuits Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments.

The research on the North America Biscuits Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Biscuits Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Biscuits Market.

