Calcium Market to Grow Rapidly as Asia-pacific Region Creates Significant Opportunities for Market Players |Huber Engineered Materials, Solvay S.A., Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.

Global Calcium supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Calcium market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period.

The study tracks Calcium demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyses the impact of covid-19 on chemicals industry in general and Calcium in particular.

How will Calcium sales grow in 2021 and beyond?

The Calcium industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies.

Overall, demand for Calcium will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The chemical activity barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in us chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.

Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.

Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm.

The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2021, after contracting by 2% in 2020. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.

Growth of chemicals sector in Asia pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2021, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.

The chemical sector in japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.

Calcium Market: Segmentation

The information about featured in the Fact.MR study about growth parameters of the calcium market is segmented according to its form, applications, and end-user industries.

Based on its form, the calcium market can be segmented into:

Calcium carbonate

Lime

Others

Based on its applications, the calcium market can be segmented into:

Fluxing agent

Refining agent

Filler

Others

Based on its end use industries, the calcium market can be segmented into:

Construction

Pulp & Paper

PVC

Sugar processing

Steel

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Calcium companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use. Some of the leading companies in the Calcium market include (

Huber Engineered Materials

Solvay S.A.

Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd.

Excalibar Minerals LLC

Imerys

Schaefer Kalk GMBH

Key Regions Analysed

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Country-Wise Inclusions

US Calcium Market

Canada Calcium Sales

Germany Calcium Production

UK Calcium Industry

France Calcium Market

Spain Calcium Supply-Demand

Italy Calcium Outlook

Russia & Cis Market Analysis

China Calcium Market Intelligence

India Calcium Demand Assessment

Japan Calcium Supply Assessment

ASEAN Calcium Market Scenario

Brazil Calcium Sales Analysis

Mexico Calcium Sales Intelligence

GCC Calcium Market Assessment

South Africa Calcium Market Outlook

