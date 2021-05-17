The Brazil Pet Veterinary Drugs Market 2021 Share, Trends Evaluation, Latest Technology, and 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled The Brazil Pet Veterinary Drugs market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. The The Brazil Pet Veterinary Drugs market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Brazil’s pet veterinary drug market reached more than USD 400 Million in 2016 and is expected to gain revenue of USD 700 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. The demand for parasiticides is expected to dominate in the Conditions segment and is anticipated to have a share of more than 41% by 2024. By vaccines segment, the demand for recombinant vaccines is estimated to remain highest due to the prevalence of pet diseases coupled with the increasing number of pet populations in Brazil.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000074

Further, the availability of diversified parasiticides drugs is providing specific solutions to the diseases in pets. In the distribution channel segment, demand for veterinary clinics is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. Further, this segment is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 7% between 2017-2024. In Brazil, the State of Rio Grande Do Sul dominated the Brazil pet veterinary drugs market by contributing a market share of more than 10% in 2016. Further, the state is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period and account for a 10% market share in 2024.

Santa Catarina, Parana, Sao Paulo, and Rio Grande Do Sul are expected to be the biggest market for Brazil pet veterinary drugs over the forecast period 2017-2024. These states are anticipated to mark a total combined market share of more than 34% in the revenue of Brazil’s pet veterinary drugs market in 2024.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Global Brazil Pet Veterinary Drugs Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast

Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview Financial Performance Key Products Business Strategy Recent Developments SWOT Analysis



“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10000074

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both the macro level as well as micro-level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis of various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keeps a track of the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth, and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>



U.S. Veterinary Capital Equipment Market

Transdermal Drug Delivery Market

Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Market

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment Market