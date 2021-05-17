3D Printed Medical Devices Market Size & Share 2021 | Growing Rapidly with Industry Share, Industry Expansion Strategies till 2025| Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled 3D Printed Medical Devices market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2025. The 3D Printed Medical Devices market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

3D printing also known as additive manufacturing is a procedure of creating three dimensional hard objects using a digital file. The formation of a 3D printed object is completed by means of additive processes. 3D printing is now majorly being used in various industrial sectors including manufacturing, healthcare and automotive all over the world.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075219

The global 3D printed medical devices market is envisioned to reach USD 2.20 Billion over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. Geographically, the global 3D printed medical devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Rest of World.

Global 3D Printed Medical Device Market size

With 37% of share in 2015, North America dominated the global 3D printed medical device market. The market in the region is anticipated to flourish owing to growing awareness in patients, expanding health care spending and rising expenditure on research and development.

Europe is the second-largest 3D printed medical devices market behind North America. The market in the region is expected to augment from the rising demands of customized medical instruments and devices. The Asia-Pacific 3D printed medical device market is estimated to nurture at the highest CAGR over the period of 2015-2021 sparked by expanding government budget to improve the establishment of 3D printing research centers in countries such as India and China..

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Key Players

The global 3D printed medical devices market encompasses some of the key players including Stratasys Inc., Envision TEC, Materialise NV, 3D Systems, Inc, Worrell, Rainbow Biosciences, FabRx Ltd., EOS GmbH, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Renishaw plc, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Components

On the basis of components, the global 3D printed medical devices market is segmented are as follows:

3D printing equipment

Materials

Services & software

By Technology

On the basis of technology, the global 3D printed medical devices market is segmented are as follows:

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Laser Beam Melting (LBM)

Photopolymerization

Droplet Deposition (DD) Or Extrusion-Based Technologies

Three-Dimensional Printing (3DP) or Adhesion Bonding

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

By Product

Based on products, the global 3D printed medical devices market is segmented as mentioned below:

Surgical Guides

Surgical Instruments

Prosthetics And Implants

Tissue Engineering Products

By Application

On the basis of application, the global 3D printed medical devices market is segmented as:

External wearable devices

Clinical Study Devices

Implants surface texture – Complex geometry

By Region:

The study further analysis the Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Growth drivers and challenges

Technical innovations in 3D printing, increasing government support, and increasing applications of 3D-printed organs in organ transplantation surgeries are expected to be the main growth drivers of global 3D printed medical device market over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. In addition to that, the escalating demand for organ transfer coupled with mergers and collaborations in the 3D printing market are believed to garner the global 3D printed medical device market during 2015-2021.

However, high cost involved in a 3D printing system and specific skills required to operate 3D printing technology are few of the major challenges which are expected to hamper the growth of global 3D printed medical device market in future.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075219

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both the macro level as well as micro-level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis of various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keeps a track of the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth, and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>



Oral Dosing Cups Market

U.S. Oral Dosing Cups Market

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry System Market

Anti-Malarial Drugs Market

3D Printed Drugs Market

The Brazil Pet Veterinary Drugs Market