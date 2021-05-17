Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Analysis 2021-2025 by Emerging Global Trends, Product Type, Applications | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Anti-Obesity Drugs market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2025. The Anti-Obesity Drugs market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of XX during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Anti-obesity drugs are used to control body weight either by reducing the appetite or absorption of calories. The global anti-obesity drug market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.0 percent over the period of 2020-2025. Geographically, the global anti-obesity drug market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

Market Size and Forecast

Regionally, North America’s anti-obesity drug market is forecasted to have a burgeoned growth during the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. The market is likely to get propelled owing to rising cases of obesity, expanding the healthcare industry and various government initiatives to curb obesity problems.

Europe’s anti-obesity drug market is also expected to witness a steady growth owing to rising cases of diabetes (which is majorly caused due to obesity) in some of the major European countries such as Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the U.K.

Asia-Pacific anti-obesity drug market is anticipated to bolster backed up by improvements in the healthcare sector and an increase in disposable income. India and China are two major anti-obesity drug markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key players:

The major players of the global anti-obesity drug market are mentioned as below:

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Zafgen, Zydus Cadila, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Orexigen Therapeutics Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Norgine B.V., and Others

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Based on product type, the global anti-obesity drug market divided into two types:

Peripherally acting anti-obesity agents

Centrally acting anti-obesity drugs

By Type

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs

By End-User

Based on end-user, the global anti-obesity drug market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Vendors

The study further analysis the Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Growth Drivers and challenges

Prevailed bad eating habits, steep growth in packaged food consumption, less physical activity, and hereditary concerns are the biggest factor in the increased obese people. The rising concern of health problems related to obesity, the presence of large numbers of obese people around the globe and changes in lifestyle are the major growth drivers of the global anti-obesity drug market.

The global anti-obesity drug market faces some of the major challenges like the high cost involved in research and development, side effects of anti-obesity drugs, and the rising popularity of other alternatives (fitness spas, therapies, etc.) to reduce obesity.

