Blood Pressure Transducer Market Status 2021 Research Report Studied by Focusing on Top Companies and Regional Outlook 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Blood Pressure Transducer market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2025. The Blood Pressure Transducer market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Blood pressure transducers are the machine used to measure venous and arterial blood pressure. The blood pressure transducer is a lightweight and small machine containing a lean flexible metallic diaphragm linked to a straining device through an inductive connection. This device is attached to an electrical convertor that transforms blood pressure into analog electrical indication and aids in finding the constant and exact blood pressure via the amplifier.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The global blood pressure monitoring device market is anticipated to reach USD 1.96 Billion in the year 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

Market Size and Forecast

North America accounted for more than 45.0% market share in the global blood pressure transducers industry in 2015. On the back of factors like the increase in the geriatric population, change in lifestyle and well-established healthcare facilities, North America’s blood pressure transducer has the largest market share.

In North America, the U.S. has the largest market share due to up-surged health issues in the last few decades and it is projected that around 6.94 million people would die due to high blood pressure by 2021; more than 76 million Americans are detected with high/low blood pressure yearly.

Europe’s blood pressure transducer market is growing at a healthy rate and it is expected to grow at an average rate due to the rising occurrence of hypertension and growing awareness among the patient. Presently, Germany holds the major share in the blood pressure transducer market in Europe.

Asia Pacific blood pressure monitoring device market is growing rapidly and it is anticipated to reach USD 875 Million by 2021. Asia-Pacific is the second-largest blood pressure monitoring market device market currently. It is expected that the Asia Pacific blood pressure transducer market will grow in the near future owing to growing health care awareness and government expenditure in healthcare sectors.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Key Players

Utah Medical products

Memscap

Argon Medical Devices

Dolphin Pharmacy Instruments Pvt Ltd.

Omron Healthcare

And Others

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global blood pressure transducers market is segmented into:

Reusable Transducers

Disposable Transducers

By Technology

On the basis of Technology, the global Blood pressure transducers market is segmented into:

Digital

Android

Wearable

By End Users

On the basis of End Users, the global Blood pressure transducers market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region

On the basis of region, the global Blood pressure transducers market is segmented into:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

The Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and challenges

The escalation in the occurrence of low and high blood pressure among the aged population, inactive lifestyle, lack of body activities and hypertension and food containing high fat, cholesterol, alcohol, and tobacco intake are the other key factors to drive the growth of the global blood pressure transducers market.

In addition to that, the increase in personal disposable income and rising awareness about the new technology and health problems are some main factors that are expected to drive growth in the global blood pressure transducer market.

Huge costs associated with technical improvement, the accurateness of machines and lack of skilled experts are some challenges faced by the global blood pressure transducers market.

