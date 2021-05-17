Chromatography Instrumentation Market 2021 Business Strategy and Key Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2023 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Chromatography Instrumentation market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2023. The Chromatography Instrumentation market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Chromatographic instruments are primarily used in scientific research labs and clinics to isolate mixtures and analyze differences between chemical and physical properties of these mixtures. The global chromatography instrumentation market is projected to swell from USD 7.3 Billion in 2015 to reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2020, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%.

Geographically, the global chromatography instrumentation market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to behold the highest growth rate in the global chromatographic instrumentation market over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2023.

Market Size and Forecast

North America holds the top rank in the global chromatography instrumentation market. The market in the region is likely to get propelled by rising government expenditure on research and development activities in the healthcare industry. The U.S. is expected to be the largest chromatographic instrumentation market in North America followed by Canada.

Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest chromatographic instrumentation market behind North America. The chromatographic instrumentation market in Europe is also believed to bolster from increasing research for the development of new and innovative drugs.

Growth of the Asia-Pacific chromatographic instrumentation market is anticipated to foster at a stupendous pace owing to increasing disposable incomes, rising food security awareness and increasing government funding on biochemical research in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Singapore.

Key Players

The global chromatographic instrumentation market is very competitive and includes some of the top players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc, Agilent Technologies, Shimadzu Corporation, Novasep Holding S.A.S., Waters Corporation, JASCO, Inc., Pall Corporation, AB SCIEX LLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Systems

Global chromatographic instrumentation can be segmented on the basis of systems into liquid chromatographic systems, gas chromatographic systems, and ion chromatographic systems.

By Consumables

Based on consumables the global chromatographic instrumentation market is segmented as columns, frits, pumps, flow cells, tunings, and others.

By Applications

On the basis of applications, global chromatographic instrumentation market is divided as life sciences, food and beverage, environmental testing and others

The study further analysis the Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Growth Drivers and challenges

Expansion in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is expected to be a key driver of the global chromatographic instrumentation market over the forecast period. In addition to that, rising government spending on research and development is also believed to augment the growth of the global chromatography instrumentation market.

However, a less successful rate in biotechnological research, global economic slowdown and high cost of chromatography instruments are major factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the global chromatography instrumentation market in the future.

