Cosmetic Surgery Product Market 2021 Size and Share: Covid-19 Impact Analysis Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Cosmetic Surgery Product market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2023. The Cosmetic Surgery Product market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Cosmetic surgery is an operative procedure that is used to enhance or alter a part of the body or face of an individual. This procedure is widely accepted as a means of improving the aesthetic appearance of the body by the majority of the world population. Cosmetic surgery products are segmented under the global cosmetic surgery and services market which is envisioned to behold a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% to reach USD 28 Billion during 2015-2023. Geographically, the global cosmetic surgery product market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Rest of World.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market Size and Forecast

At present, North America dominates the global cosmetic surgery products market. With USD 3.0 Billion demand in 2015 (up by the annual growth rate of 7.5% from 2014), the U.S. is the largest cosmetic surgery products market in North America.

Europe is the second-largest cosmetic surgery product market in the world behind North America. The market in the European region is sparked by the increasing popularity of cosmetic procedures in some of the major European countries. For instance, the U.K. accounted for EUR 2.4 Billion of the cosmetic surgery procedures market in 2010, which is further anticipated to expand to EUR 3.8 Billion in 2016, registering a CAGR of 7.9%.

The Asia-pacific cosmetic surgery product market is set for burgeoned growth over the forecast period. The market in the region is believed to get forged from rising per capita incomes in some of the major countries such as India, China, and Japan. In addition to this, the growing adoption of western culture among the majority of the population is also expected to garner the growth of the Asia-Pacific cosmetic surgery product market in the future.

Key Players

The global cosmetic surgery product market is very competitive and includes some of the top players such as Allergan, Inc., Cutera, Inc., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, IRIDEX Corporation, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Sanofi S.A., etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The global cosmetic surgery product market is segmented based on product type into the following:

Injectables

Based on injectables, the global cosmetic surgery product market can be segmented into collagen, botulin toxin and hyaluronic acid.

Implants

On the basis of implants, the global cosmetic surgery product market is segregated as breast implants, lip implants and cheek, and chin implants. The implant segment accounted for 40% of the market share in 2015.

Equipment

The global cosmetic surgery equipment market is divided on the basis of equipment area into dermal resurfacing lasers, liposuction equipment, hair removal lasers, and light-based systems.

By Procedures

The global cosmetic surgery product market is segmented on the basis of procedures into surgical and non-surgical procedures products.

Surgical Procedures

The surgical procedures can be further classified as Liposuction, breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, nose surgery, and tummy tuck.

Non-Surgical Procedures

Non-surgical procedures can be further classified as Botox, hair removal and others.

The study further analysis the Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Growth Drivers and challenges

Increasing beauty consciousness amongst the global population coupled with rapidly expanding aging population is expected to be a major growth driver of the global cosmetic surgery product market over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

In addition to this, technological innovations in cosmetic surgery products are also believed to garner the growth of the global cosmetic surgery product market in the future.

However, high cost associated with the manufacturing of cosmetic products, rigorous government approvals and growing post-surgery complications related to cosmetic surgery procedures is anticipated to hamper the growth of global cosmetic surgery products market during the forecast period.

