Dental Equipment Market Size 2021-2024 on Going Trends by Development History, and Business Prospect | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Dental Equipment market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. The Dental Equipment market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Dental Equipment Market Overview

Dental equipment refers to the devices being used for oral care, detection, and treatment of dentistry related diseases. Further, standard dental equipment is the equipment used to examine, restore and extract teeth and manipulate tissues. The major advantages of dental equipment comprise the easy removal of teeth and various dental treatment.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market Size and Forecast

The global dental equipment market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, the market for dental equipment was valued at USD 6.05 Billion in 2016 and is projected to garner USD 9.5 Billion by the end of 2024. Factor such as rising demand for a dental procedure is anticipated to drive the growth of the global dental equipment market over the forecast period.

In the regional market, North America is anticipated to account for a significant portion of market share in the overall market of global dental equipment over the forecast period. Further, factor such as rising aging population is expected to increase the growth of North America dental equipment market during the forecast period. Moreover, the U.S. is expected to be the largest dental equipment market in North America followed by Canada in the upcoming years. Europe’s dental equipment market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

Factor such as an increase in awareness for oral diseases is anticipated to drive the growth of the dental equipment market in Europe in the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the fastest growth over the global dental equipment market over the forecast period. Factor such as the adoption of innovative technology and growing medical tourism is anticipated to drive the growth of the dental equipment in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the dental equipment market is segmented into, hospitals, clinics, and dental laboratories, out of which, dental laboratory segment is expected to dominate the growth of the global dental equipment market during the forecast period.

Leading Companies of Global Market:

Straumann, Sirona Dental Systems, Noble Biocare, Planmeca OY, 3M ESPE, Carestream Health Inc., Danaher, Biolase, A-dec Inc., Midmark Corporation, Others.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented the global dental equipment market into the following segments:

By Product Type

Dental Radiology Equipment

Dental Lasers

Systems and Parts

Laboratory Machines

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Other Equipment

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Dental Laboratories

By Region

The global dental equipment market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

The Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Factor such as up-surged demand for cosmetic dentistry and rising aging population across the globe is anticipated to intensify the growth of the global dental equipment market during the forecast period. In addition, growing dental tourism and bad eating habits estimated to positively drive the growth of the dental equipment market over the forecast period.

Apart from this, the implementation of technology such as imaging and radiology is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the dental equipment market. Further, government initiatives pertaining to dental hygiene is expected to supplement the growth of the global dental equipment market over the forecast period.

However, limited medical insurance in developing countries, costly medical procedures, high equipment cost and lack of awareness are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global dental equipment market in upcoming years.

