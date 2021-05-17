Diabetic Footwear (Shoes) Market Size, Sales, Revenue 2021 | Movements by Development Analysis, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Diabetic Footwear market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. The Diabetic Footwear market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Diabetic Footwear (Shoes) Market Overview

Diabetes is a prolonged medical condition, which is caused by low levels of insulin in the body. A person suffering from diabetes is more prone to develop wounds, ulcers or lack of sensation in any part of his body, particularly in his feet. Diabetic/therapeutic shoes have evolved as a medical revolution as it aids in preventing the feet of a diabetic person from developing any injuries or wounds with the help of its unique design and therapeutic properties.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075238

Market Size and Forecast

The global diabetic footwear (shoes) market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, the market for diabetic footwear (shoes) market was valued at USD 16.05 Billion in 2016 and is projected to garner USD 24.5 Billion by the end of 2024. Factor such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, rise in spending on diabetes treatment is anticipated to drive the growth of the global diabetic footwear (shoes) market over the forecast period. According to IDF (International Diabetes Federation), the total adult (age 20-79 years) diabetic population is projected to expand from 415 million in 2015 to 642 million by 2040.

In the regional market, North America is anticipated to account for a significant portion of market share in the overall market of global diabetic footwear (shoes) market over the forecast period. Further, factor such as rising aging population is expected to increase the growth of North America diabetic footwear (shoes) market during the forecast period. Moreover, According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that one out of every three adults in the U.S. would suffer from diabetes by the end of 2050. Furthermore, the rise in a number of diabetic cases is expected to be the largest diabetic footwear (shoes) market in North America followed by Canada in the upcoming years.

Europe’s diabetic footwear (shoes) market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Factor such as increasing obesity levels is anticipated to drive the growth of the diabetic footwear market in Europe in the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is poised to record the fastest growth over the global diabetic footwear (shoes) market over the forecast period. Factor such as, Growth in the aging population and strengthening economic conditions are anticipated to drive the growth of the diabetic footwear (shoes) Market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market).”

Based on end-user, diabetic footwear (shoes) market is segmented into, male and female, out of which, the male segment is expected to dominate the growth of the global diabetic footwear (shoes) market during the forecast period.

Leading Companies of Global Market:

DARCO International Inc., Sigvaris, Ortho Europe, Duna Srl, Thuasne, Medline Industries, DJO Global Inc., Hong Kong Grace Shoes Development Co Ltd., Dr. Zen Inc., Drew Shoe Corporation USA, and Others

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global diabetic footwear (shoes) market into the following segments:

By Distribution Channel

Off-Line Distribution Channels

Shoe Stores

Departmental Stores

Medical Specialty Stores

Others

On-Line Distribution Channels

By End-User

Male

Female

By Inpatient and Outpatient

Inpatient

Outpatient

By Region

Global diabetic footwear (shoes) market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

The Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Factor such as a rise in the prevalence of diabetes amongst the global population across the globe is anticipated to intensify the growth of the global diabetic footwear (shoes) market during the forecast period. For instance, the global incidence of diabetes among adults was 6.6% in 2010, which rose to 9.2% in 2014. In addition, growth in the aging population estimated to positively drive the growth of the diabetic footwear (shoes) market over the forecast period.

Apart from this, increasing demand for customized diabetic footwear is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the diabetic footwear (shoes) market. Further, the rise in spending on diabetes treatment is expected to supplement the growth of the global diabetic footwear (shoes) market over the forecast period.

However, the high cost of diabetic footwear and lack of awareness are some of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of the global diabetic footwear (shoes) market in upcoming years.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Global Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast

Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview Financial Performance Key Products Business Strategy Recent Developments SWOT Analysis



Download Sample of This Strategic Report-:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075238

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations, and organizations with the aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both the macro level as well as micro-level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides a significant analysis of various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keeps a track of the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth, and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>



Cosmetic Surgery Product Market

Chromatography Instrumentation Market

Blood Pressure Transducer Market

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market

3D Printed Medical Devices Market