Hepatitis B Therapeutic Drug Market 2021 | Explosive Factors of Industry Expansion Strategies and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Hepatitis B Therapeutic Drug market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2025. The Hepatitis B Therapeutic Drug market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Hepatitis B, a leading cause of human mortalities across the globe, is a fatal disease that leads to infections in the liver. A person suffering from Hepatitis B needs proper and intensive care which is provided through various therapeutic drugs of Hepatitis B available in the market. Global hepatitis B therapeutic drug market was valued at approximately USD 3.2 Billion in 2014 and is anticipated to foster at a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific hepatitis B therapeutics market is envisioned to behold the fastest growth in the coming 5-6 years.

Market Size and Forecast

North America dominates the global hepatitis B therapeutic drug market in the world. The hepatitis B drug market in North America is sparked by higher spending of government on the healthcare industry. The U.S. and Canada are two major markets of hepatitis B drugs in North America. The U.S. Hepatitis B drug market is likely to get fostered by increasing the immigration of hepatitis B patients from emerging nations.

Europe is also expected to account for a larger share of the global hepatitis B therapeutic drug market during the forecast period. The market is likely to get propelled by the rising incidence of various types of hepatitis in some of the major countries such as Germany, Spain, Italy, the U.K., France, and Hungary.

Asia-Pacific hepatitis B therapeutic drug market is forecasted to have the highest growth rate owing to increasing healthcare infrastructure in countries such as India and China. In addition to that, the increase in the aging population in Japan is further expected to boost the hepatitis B therapeutic drug market in the region.

Key Players

The global hepatitis B therapeutic drug market includes some of the top players such as GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

On the basis of products, the global hepatitis B therapeutic drug market is segmented into:

Baraclude

Pegasys

Tyzeka

Baraclude

Hepsera

Others

By Demography

Global hepatitis B therapeutic drug market can be segmented based on demography

Male

Female

By Types

Based on the patents, the global hepatitis B market is divided into

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

The study further analysis the Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa).

Growth Drivers and challenges

Increasing incidences of Hepatitis B, rising government and non-government organizations’ initiatives to promote the use of hepatitis drugs are believed to drive the global hepatitis B therapeutic drug market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of hepatitis B drugs and complex regulatory procedures are likely to dampen the growth of the market in the future.

