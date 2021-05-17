Immunotherapy Drug Market Size 2021: Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Industry Growth Strategy, Opportunities Demand Forecast 2025| Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Immunotherapy Drug market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2025. The Immunotherapy Drug market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0%during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Immunotherapy also referred to as biologic therapy is a kind of treatment that is designed to enhance human immune system to fight against cancer. Immunotherapy restores or improves the immune system to restrict the growth of cancer cells, preventing it to spread to other parts of the body and also enables the immune system to destroy cancer cells from the body.

The global Immunotherapy Drug market is envisioned to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during 2020-2025.

Market Size and Forecast

North America is believed to hold the first rank in the global immunotherapy drug market during 2015-2021. It is projected that in 2016, 1.7 million new cancer cases would be detected in the U.S., making the country a major market for immunotherapy drugs in North America. The immunotherapy drug market in the region is also believed to spurt from higher spending on the health care sector.

Western Europe’s immunotherapy drug market is also expected to witness a promising growth sparked by rising cases of lung cancer, which is responsible for 215 of all cancer mortalities in the European region.

Asia-Pacific immunotherapy drug market is likely to behold the highest CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. Rising per capita income and increasing investments on healthcare infrastructure are some of the major factors which are projected to bolster the Immunotherapy Drug market in countries such as India and China.

Key Players

Global Immunotherapy Drug market includes some of the major players such as AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis International Ag, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, AstraZeneca plc, Pfizer Inc.

Growth Drivers and challenges

Rising incidences of cancer across the globe coupled with increasing inclination towards cancer treatments with lesser side effects are believed to augment the growth of the global immunotherapy drug market in the future.

In addition to that, the escalation of the approval process in cancer-related drugs is also expected to drive the global immunotherapy drug market over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.

However, high cost associated with immunotherapy devices along with lack of awareness of biologic cancer therapy is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global immunotherapy drug market over the next few years.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Global Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast

Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

Global Market Segmentation Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company Overview Financial Performance Key Products Business Strategy Recent Developments SWOT Analysis



Key Answers Captured in Report?

Which geography would have better demand for products/services?

What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

What is the current & expected market size in the next five years?

What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

What is the risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in the near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in market growth?

