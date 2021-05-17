SCADA System Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2021-2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, have recently added a report on SCADA System Market which emphasizes on the latest trends, key opportunities, drivers, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The SCADA System Market is anticipated to grow primarily on account of the growing trade of ICT goods and services worldwide. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017. On the other hand, growing awareness amongst individuals for using the internet is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, the total number of individuals using the internet grew from 8% of total population in 2001 to 49% of total population in 2017. Moreover, backed by the increasing demand for high-speed internet amongst the individuals, organizations operating in the field of telecom are increasingly working on deploying 5G network technology, as this technology provides internet access at very high speeds. By 2025, it is estimated that as many as 1.2 billion of total internet connections will account to 5G. Further, one-third of the world is projected to be covered with 5G connectivity by the end of 2025.

According to a research report published by Analytics in August 2019, the Global SCADA System Market was valued at USD 10.43 Billion in the year 2018. The market of SCADA Systems will show digital transformation in years to come due to integration of cloud computing, IIoT, big data analytics and augmented reality technologies with SCADA system. Key market drivers in the growth of SCADA systems is the technological breakthrough in process automation and controlling systems. Rise of digital technologies in industrial sector like cloud computing, Industrial Internet of things (IIoT), Big data analytics, Augmented and Virtual reality will transform the Industrial automation and process controlling systems in future.

Integration and adoption of these digital technologies with SCADA system will transform the market of traditional SCADA systems. Additionally, infrastructural projects related to upgradation of old electricity grid system, manufacturing units, oil and gas pipelines and transportation networks across the globe boosted the demand of more advanced SCADA systems.

Get a Sample PDF of Report-

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094854

A comprehensive research report from Azoth Analytics that aims to present the complete analysis of Global SCADA System Market. The Global SCADA System Market has been segmented by Component type (Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface, Communication Systems), Architecture Type (Hardware, Software) and by End User Industry (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Water & Waste Water, Chemicals, Others). The Global SCADA System Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA – Latin America, Middle East & Africa) and By Country (United States, Germany, Poland, China, India) for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Scope of the Report

Global SCADA System Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

* Analysis by Component type – Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface, Communication Systems

* Analysis by Architecture Type – Hardware, Software

* Analysis by End User Industry – Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Water & Waste Water, Chemicals, Others

Regional SCADA Systems Market– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

* Analysis by Component type – Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface, Communication Systems

* Analysis by Architecture Type – Hardware, Software

* Analysis by End User Industry – Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Water & Waste Water, Chemicals, Others

Country Analysis – United States, Germany, Poland, China, India (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

* Analysis by Component type – Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface, Communication Systems

* Analysis by Architecture Type – Hardware, Software

* Analysis by End User Industry – Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Water & Waste Water, Chemicals, Others

Other Report Highlights

* Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

* Market Trends.

* SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis – ABB, Emerson Electric Corp., Seimens, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, General Electric

Enquire before purchasing this Report –

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094854

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

New York, NY 10018

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Email: [email protected]

Video Streaming Software Market

Telecom Managed Services Market