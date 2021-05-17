Online Casino Market Report Coronavirus (Covid-19) and the Industrial Sector During 2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, have recently added a report on Online Casino Market which emphasizes on the latest trends, key opportunities, drivers, and the challenges associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 2025. The Online Casino Market is anticipated to grow primarily on account of the growing trade of ICT goods and services worldwide. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the exports of ICT goods globally increased from 11.164% of total goods exports in 2017 to 11.53% of total goods exports in 2019. Additionally, exports of ICT services increased from 5.61% of service exports (BoP) in 2001 to 10.37% of service exports (BoP) in 2017. On the other hand, growing awareness amongst individuals for using the internet is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. For instance, the total number of individuals using the internet grew from 8% of total population in 2001 to 49% of total population in 2017. Moreover, backed by the increasing demand for high-speed internet amongst the individuals, organizations operating in the field of telecom are increasingly working on deploying 5G network technology, as this technology provides internet access at very high speeds. By 2025, it is estimated that as many as 1.2 billion of total internet connections will account to 5G. Further, one-third of the world is projected to be covered with 5G connectivity by the end of 2025.

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Online Casino Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Online Casino Market By Type of Game (Slots, Table Games, Card Games, Poker, Others), By Device (Desktops and Laptops, Mobile and Tablets), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada , United Kingdom, Italy, India, China).

According to Azoth Analytics research report “ Global Online Casino Market – By Game Type (Poker, Slots, Table Games, Card Games, Others), By Device (Desktops and Laptops, Mobiles & Tablets) – Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.02 % during 2018 – 2023.

The market of online casino witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period on the heels of rising internet population and smartphone penetration along with rising disposable incomes. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global online casino market in 2017. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of European region include supporting policy and regulations coupled with high number of online gamers.

The report titled, “Global Online Casino Market – By Game Type (Poker, Slots, Table Games, Card Games, Others), By Device (Desktops and Laptops, Mobiles & Tablets) – Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Online Casino Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global online casino. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry dynamics for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Online Casino Market – Sizing, Growth and Forecast

Segment Analysis – Slot Games, Poker, Table Games, Card Games, Others

By Device Analysis – Laptops and Desktops, Mobiles and Tablets

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia

• Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Bettson AB, 888 Holdings PLC, The Stars Group, GVC Holdings PLC, NetEnt, PaddyPower Betfair, Kindred, William Hill

