Metallic Stearate Market 2021 Development, Demand, Healthy CAGR, Leading Players & Forecast Outlook | 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

The Metallic Sterate Market was valued at USD 3.19 billion by 2017, growing with 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025. In terms of volume, the industry was valued 1,780.3 kilo Tons, growing with 4.4% CAGR over the study period.

These are compounds of long-chain fatty acids with metals having different valances. The global market of metallic stearate is expected to get a boost due to increasing demand from pharmaceutical applications, cosmetics, the rubber industry, and global plastics. Some of the commonly used metallic stearates are calcium stearate, zinc, and aluminum. Substantial growth in the plastic industry with surging demand for plastic goods with refined surface texture will drive the market growth. Mold release agents are an augmented use of metallic stearate in the rubber industry, which will also propel market growth.

The global market of metallic stearate is dominated by zinc. It dissolves easily in aromatic and chlorinated hydrocarbons. However, it is insoluble in alcohol, ether, and other polar solvents. The presence of the hydrophobic agent and the absence of electrolyte in zinc stearate makes it one of the most potent agents of mold release. They are also used in the form of lubricants and release agents in the plastic and rubber industry.

Likewise, calcium stearate is also used in the plastic industry as an acid scavenger, lubricant, and mold release agent. It is also used in the form of a hydrophobic agent in the preservation of construction and building materials. Further, it is helpful for preventing moisture absorption. Pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industry also utilize it in the form of anti-caking additive for powders and granules.

Aluminum stearates are extensively utilized for manufacturing aluminum greases. Being extensively hydrophobic some of their salient attributes are strong adhesion to metallic surface and transparency. Aluminum stearates are potent water repellents. Hence, they are used in the building industry in the form of coatings and paints.

As far volume and revenue are concerned the largest application segment is plastic. Metallic stearates are extensively used in the form of release agents, acid scavengers, and lubricants. It also assists in the melting process. When it comes to producing articles with less friction and smoother surfaces, metallic stearates are the producer’s first preference.

In terms of the vastness of the application, segment rubber comes next in the list. Metallic stearates have incredible properties, which makes them very efficient as rubber release agents. Extrusions, compression molding, and transfer molding are some of the processes that make use of this product.

In personal care and cosmetic products, metallic stearates are extensively used in the manufacturing of makeup products like face powders, blushers, lipsticks, eyeliner, foundations, and eyeshadow. Moreover, they are used in skin and hair care products, fragrances and deodorants. In addition, the product is utilized in the manufacturing of body powders, medicated ointments, protective lotions, and shampoo.

The largest market is located in and around the Asia Pacific region. The surge in the economic development of South East Asian countries like China and India has taken the product demand to its zenith. Surplus production of automotive and a steady rise in construction activities are propelling the product demand for coatings, paints, plastics, and rubber.

The regional market in North America is the second largest. In countries like Canada and the USA, increasing product demand from pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industry is driving the market growth. Moreover, extensive R& D works are undertaken in the region to improve the quality of metallic stearates so that it can be invaluable in the production of high-utility items in the commercial sector.

The major players in the global market includes Baerlocher Gmbh, Nimbaisa Stabilizers, Dover Chemical Production, James M. Brown Ltd, PMC Biogenix, Inc., IRRH specialty chemicals. Lumega industries, Marathawada chemicals, Peter Greven Gmbh, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Face S.p.A., Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Limited. Companies are focusing on Asia Pacific regions because of availability of cheap labors and raw materials. Key players are also interested in doing long term agreement with manufacturers for uninterrupted raw material supply.

