Gum Rosin Market Size and Growth 2021 by Top Companies, Consumption Status and Research Report 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

The gum rosin market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 2.06 billion by 2017, growing with 3.5% CAGR over the forecast period,2018-2025

Market Dynamics

Gum Rosin is a kind of resins that is extracted from pine oleoresin. The global industry is expected to witness a surging growth on account of increasing demand for high-quality intermediates particularly in the real-estate industry and automotive. The most commonly used forms are rubber, coatings, and adhesives. In the years to follow, the market will grow steadily due to rising demand from different application industries such as synthetic rubber, printing inks, and adhesives. In the synthetic rubber industry, gum rosin is utilized as softeners whereas in adhesives they are used as binders. As these applications are quite significant, hence it is easy to project substantial growth in synthetic rubber and adhesive industries.

The impetus for better quality products, and higher output in the construction industry, and automotive could be attributed to the better living standards, increases in disposable income, economic and industrial growth. Thus, over the past few years, there has been a substantial increase in the procurement of gum rosins on the part of industry stalwarts. Emerging economies like India, Brazil, and China are going to be the main countries propelling the industry growth in the years to follow.

Pine oleoresin is one of the premium sources of gum rosin, which in turn is extracted from pine trees. Industry players are making investments and encouraging R&D for bringing about efficiency in the tapping methods and inducing genetic changes in the tree for increasing the flow of resin. The dynamic nature of commodity and increase in raw material prices are the two factors which act as a barrier in the industry.

Product Takeaway

The largest segment of graded gum rosin product is WW. Some of the core applications of the product are synthetic rubber and adhesive. The products workability and superior quality go to explain its high revenue share. Among all the product segment, WW will exhibit the fastest growth. The steep rise in the demand for binding materials of superior quality particularly in the adhesive segment will escalate the product demand.

Light yellow shades are the most common colors of WG and WW grades. When it comes to preserving the texture and color of end-use products like paper-sizing, adhesives, rubber, and inks they are utilized as the chief constituent materials.

Application Takeaway

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into adhesives, inks, and rubber. Rising investment in R&D investment works on the part of different market players with the objective of enhancing tapping procedures such that it becomes possible to accomplish higher extraction output of gun rosins. Further, in order to enhance the flow of resins in pine trees differed, research works have been undertaken to bring about genetic modification. In the years to follow, innovation and technological breakthroughs will facilitate the production of high-quality gun resins, which in turn will drive the overall market development.

Regional Takeaway

China is one of the largest consumer and producer of gum rosins. The rapid growth of application industries is one of the common reasons. Mention could be made to paper sizing, adhesives, synthetic rubber, and printing inks. Other countries in Asia like South Korea, Indonesia, India and Latin American countries like Brazil will become a major market of the gum rosin in the years to follow.

End-user industries are experiencing pressure to supply superior quality products thanks to the improvement in living standards and industrial growth. Construction and automotive industries, in particular, are on the receiving end of surging consumer demand.

Key Vendor Takeaway

The market experienced high fragmentation between 2016-2017, which is because of emergence of manufacturers from Indonesia and Brazil in the global market. Some of the leading companies in the global industry are Indonesia Pinus, CV, Forestar Chem, Wuzhou Pine Chemicals, and Celulose Irani.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

WW

K

WG

M

N

X

Others

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Thermoplastic Coatings

Rubber Softener

Adhesives

Food

Paper Sizing

Inks

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

