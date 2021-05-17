Hydrocarbon Solvent Market 2021 Size, : Top Countries Segmented by Applications and Geography Growth and Forecasts 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The hydrocarbon solvent market was valued at USD 7.82 billion by 2017, growing with 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

In terms of volume, the market totalled 6,720.5 kilo Tons, expanding at 3.5% growth rate over the study period.

Market Dynamics

Hydrocarbon solvents are molecules which contains only hydrogen and carbon atoms. These solvents are mainly present in the form of fractions during crude oil refinery. In contemporary times, the application of this organic chemical has increased across various industries. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies has paved the way for market growth too. It is evident in different verticals.

Hydrocarbon solvent is a coveted material of paint manufacturers. It is an important ingredient for manufacturing innovative products. Hence, it will leverage the global market growth. The boom of real-estate and infrastructure on a global scale will cause demand hike. The pharmaceutical industry is a big consumer of hydrocarbon solvent. Likewise, it finds wide usage of agricultural chemicals, and printing inks.

This product, on the downside has detrimental effects on human health. It may cause health hazards like eye irritation, dizziness, and respiratory problems. Hence, health concerns may act as a deterrent to global industry growth. Moreover, stringent government regulation on product approval acts as an impediment.

Product Takeaway

Product wise, the industry is classified into aromatic and aliphatic types. The market of aliphatic type will experience a boom facilitated through demand growth in the application industry like coating and paintings, particularly in emerging economies. However, the market is faced with an undeniable challenge as manufacturers are opting for a more environmentally friendly alternative like green solvents. Thus, one of the main inhibitors of aliphatic hydrocarbon solvents happens to be the stringent environmental regulations.

Whereas, xylene, toluene, and ethylbenzene solvents are the three main aromatic product types. The Xylene solvent segment will exhibit the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing capacity and high solvency power.

Application Takeaway

On the basis of application, the market is broadly categorized as painting & coating, rubbers & polymer, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, agriculture chemicals and others. The coatings & painting segment will have the largest market share during the study period. Thanks to the surging growth in the appliances, machinery, and automotive OEM industry. Further, the massive undertaking of building and construction activities will push the demand.

Hydrocarbon solvents are one of the most potent cleanings and degreasing agents that are used for removing heavy mineral oil grease contamination. Solvent-based degreases are preferred because they can be easily segregated through oil-water separation. Hydrocarbon solvents are widely used in tire rubber compounding, and compounding of other products like shoe heel, shoe sole, rubber belts, flooring, light color rubber, and rubber tube. They are also used to dissolve the binders of printing inks, and for adjusting the viscosity of ink in printers.

Regional takeaway

The market in the Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth owing to the increasing demand from coating and paintings application segment. Well, as the regulations governing the use of hydrocarbon solvents are lenient in the region it will pave the way for its increased usage, which is otherwise restricted through stringent rules and regulations in Europe and North America.

Key Vendor Takeaway

The major players in the global hydrocarbon solvent market are ExxonMobil Corporation, Total S.A., DowDuPont, Royal Dutch Shell, Ashland Inc., Sinopec, BP p.l.c., Eastman Chemical Company, Reliance Industries Limited, Chevron Corporation, Sasol Solvents, Ashland, and Engen Petroleum Limited. Key players are focusing on the formation of strategic alliance and partnerships with local players. For instance, BG Group formed single partner alliance with KBR, Inc., a hydrocarbons service provider. The engagement is aimed to provide project management expertise, technical support, and front end loading engineering services.

