Liquid Filtration Market 2021 Analysis Top Countries In-Depth, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

The liquid filtration market was valued at USD 1.82 billion by 2017, growing with 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Separation of solids from liquid by passing the contaminated liquid through a filter is called liquid filtration. Contamination of soil and water is paving the growth of global filtration market. Besides, there is a high filtration demand in several sectors. It includes food processing, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Hence, a boost in the demand for liquid filtration technology is a projected during the foreseen period.

The global liquid filtration industry will also grow due to the advancement in technologies. The growth will facilitated through the increase of industrialization throughout the world. For example, Viledon water solutions combined with Aqua Biotechnology. It uses membrane bioreactors to separate the biomass generated in the biological process. The water quality generated in the process is fit for environmental use.demand of renewable energy sources is the main restraint of the market.

Multifilament polypropylene fabrics dominated the global market. Thanks to its unique filtration properties and high resistance to organic acids. Hence, there will be a boost in the market during the forecast period. You can use it to produce resistant fiber for concrete, filter cloth, and tissue belt.

There will be a large growth in the nonwoven polyester and monofilament polypropylene fabrics. Price variation and quality are the main reasons for it. Making it more convenient than polypropylene felt and multifilament polypropylene fabric. The monofilament mesh (aperture of > 250 microns) has two variants. They are available in polyester and nylon. Due to its low price and high availability, it will grow at a strong CAGR of over 4.0% during the study period.

Waste water treatment has a significant market share. Followed by sludge dewatering due to strict government regulations. For instance, waste water discharges from the pharmaceutical industries, food, and chemical mining. The pharmaceutical industry has a high demand for the pure quality final product, and filter media. This, will, in turn, drive the market growth. Food processing will witness above-average growth during the projected period. Increase in population, better living standards, and surging demand for food products will boost demand for liquid filtration technology in the food processing industries.

The Asia Pacific had the largest participation. It will dominate the global market owing to the increasing industrialization in India, China, and Japan. Regulation related to carbon emissions and pollution will also boost this technology demand. Growing demand for filters in the automotive sector will also boost the regional growth.

North America and Europe have strict regulations and procedures for the treatment of waste water. Therefore, it will feed the market during the forecast period. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) and the European Environment Agency (EEA) implemented strict regulations related to drinking water, supporting this industry growth.

The global liquid filtration market is competitive. Presence of several domestic and international companies makes the market vibrant. Indigenous companies provide filter media at a reasonable price. Companies are engaged in developing new and innovative products to attract large customers. For instance, Lydall has developed a LyPore filter, which is having a small diameter and a microfiber glass media. It has better capacity of holding effluents than synthetic filters and cellulose.

The main companies that manufacture liquid filters are:

Sefar AG

GenesisFIltration

Lenntech B.V

Clear Edge

Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd

The Kraissl Company

Freudenberg Group

Shelco Filters and Genesis Filtration Inc.

Industrial Filter Manufacturing Limited

Industri-Textil Job

