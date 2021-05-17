Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market 2021 New Projects and Investment Analysis 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) market was valued at USD 6.23 billion by 2017, growing with 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025. In terms of volumne, the global industry was valued 8,890.2 kilo Tons in 2017 and is projected to grow with 7.1% CAGR during the study period.

Market Dynamics

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (rPET) is a highly recyclable product that is currently a part of the plastics category. The key highlight of the product is the fact that it can be recycled and leaves less of an impact on the environment as compared to the general non-recyclable plastic or single-use plastic. Inherent product characteristics include lightweight, recyclable, re-sealable and inexpensive. The highlight in terms of growth driver remains the dependency on plastic material for various types of packaging due to its ease and benefits. Plastic is durable and excellent in terms of strength, therefore, the dependency is not unfound.

The ban on non-recyclable plastic in various countries such as a few states in India makes improves the market share of recyclable plastic here. Based on an article in the Global Citizen website, each year approximately 8 million metric tons of plastic enters in the water bodies globally. However, in the long run, there could be a complete plastic ban, various environmental groups, country laws, and overall awareness may lead to a plastic ban. Plastic replacements such as wooden or paper material research will pose a threat to the rPET bottles market. Global Citizen Website suggests that over 15 countries globally have taken serious action against the menace of plastic consumption.

Product Takeaway

rPET encompasses two major product categories, clear and colored PET. With regards to the market revenue, clear rPET single-handedly dominates the market. Clear PET bottles are most commonly used in the food and non-food industry contributing to this growth.

With respect to the colored segment, it is observed that this material due to its high strength and durability are used in various food and non-food items. The benefit of this material is that it can withstand transportation and storage conditions over longs periods of time, therefore, reducing product damage costs as opposed to other material. With the food industry thriving and increased demand for processed packaged food, the need for rPET bottles will be significant.

Application Takeaway

Application wise the categories could be divided into fiber, Sheet & Film, Strapping, Food & Beverage, Non-food containers and bottles. Majority of this segment share is captured by the fiber market. This one dominates the rPET segment owing to high demand to its applications in segments such as mattresses, car seats, insulation products, and cushions.

Besides that, some of the other applications where it finds use is in automobiles, clothing and accessories, technology and furnishing sector. Followed by this, the fastest growing segment in the rPET bottles. In areas such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America growth in population automatically increases the demand on PET bottle production owing to its product characteristics.

Regional Takeaway

The largest user of rPET bottles remains the Asia Pacific. The large population of this region is one of the major contributing factors for the growth of this segment. China and India are the fastest growing economies in the world, therefore this significantly improves the need for such material. Increased production capabilities will enhance the need for this specific material positively.

In Latin America as well, increased demand for food and the non-food bottle is responsible for an increased revenue share region wise. An increase in disposable income, improvement in the FMCG market are all reasons this industry continues to thrive.

Key Vendor Takeaway

The major players within these categories include Placon, Libolon, Polyquest, Clear Path, Phoenix Technologies, Recycling Llc, Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fibre Co., Ltd, and Indorama Ventures Public Ltd. Phoenix Technologies in 2018 stated in Plastic news that if 50% use of rPET in bottles will significantly impact companies to meet the environmental needs.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Clear

Colored

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Fiber

Sheet and Film

Strapping

Food & Beverage Containers and Bottles

Non-Food Containers and Bottles

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

