Ongoing Trend of Urbanization and Industrialization to Bolster Growth of the Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market

Global Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures supply-demand continues to be impacted by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The new Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures market research report outlines the key factors that will impact production, supply, and demand during the assessment period.

The study tracks Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures demand and sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study also analyses the impact of covid-19 on chemicals industry in general and Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures in particular.

How will Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures sales grow in 2021 and beyond?

The Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures industry report tracks short-term and long-term growth, offering readers analysis they can use immediately to formulate their strategies.

Overall, demand for Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures will be heavily influenced by broader developments in the chemicals sector. The chemical activity barometer has shown a stable streak, which is indicative of an ascendancy in us chemicals sector. However, the US chemicals sector growth will depend to a large extent on how end-use industries fare.

Traditionally, demand from automotive sector has been key to chemical demand. The US automotive sector is set to recover in 2021 with sales expected to be in the range of 15.5 million to 16 million.

Housing is another key demand generator for chemicals sector. The record low mortgage rates have led to momentum in the US housing sector, but it will remain to be seen whether an increase subdues the enthusiasm.

The European chemical sector is also set to recover in 2021, after contracting by 2% in 2020. Recovery is likely to be sustained with a growth of 2% also expected in 2022.

Growth of chemicals sector in Asia pacific will also contribute to overall recovery. The resurgence of a virulent variant in India has taken the sheen away from the recovery made in 2021, but other economies in the region continue to be on the path to recovery.

The chemical sector in japan and South Korea is also shifting toward use of green chemicals. Regulation, combined with evolving demand of end-users, is creating a market scenario that is conducive to green chemicals.

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: Segmentation

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market can be segmented on the basis of form, type of material, product type and application.

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of form as,

Powder (Solid)

Liquid

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of material type as,

Pop Lignosulfonates

Sulfonated naphthalene

Sulfonated melamine formaldehyde

Polycarboxylate ether

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of product type as,

Retarding Admixture Agents

Air Entrainment Admixtures

Water reducing agents

Accelerating agents

Shrinkage reducing agent

Super-plasticizers

Normal Plasticizer

Corrosion Inhibiting agents

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of application as,

Infrastructural

Residential

Commercial

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR study profiles the business, product and other key strategies of the leading Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures companies in detail. The competitive landscape section of the study tracks market leaders, incumbents, and aspirants, laying out a layered information model that readers can use. Some of the leading companies in the Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures market include

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

R. Grace & Co.

Sika AG

Fosroc, Inc

Key Regions Analysed

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Country-Wise Inclusions

US Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market

Canada Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Sales

Germany Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Production

UK Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Industry

France Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market

Spain Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Supply-Demand

Italy Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Outlook

Russia & Cis Market Analysis

China Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market Intelligence

India Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Demand Assessment

Japan Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Supply Assessment

ASEAN Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market Scenario

Brazil Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Sales Analysis

Mexico Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Sales Intelligence

GCC Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market Assessment

South Africa Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market Outlook

