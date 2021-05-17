France Bottled Water Market Size 2021, Regions, Top Countries, Price and Gross Margin By 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The France bottled water market was valued at USD 4.83 billion by 2017, growing with 2.1% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

France remains in the top 10 of bottled water consumption per capita globally, as mineral water is an everyday product and is particularly purchased in the on-trade of restaurants, bars and cafes. Growth of this industry is majorly attributed to the rising consumer concerns, regarding consumption of contaminated tap water. In addition, convenience of mobility and handling of the bottles is one of the important factors driving the industry growth.

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294067

Types Takeaway

Still unflavored

Sparkling unflavored

Sparkling flavored

Still flavored

Still unflavored is the largest segment, accounting for over 60% share of the overall market revenue. The Sparkling unflavored segment accounts for significant revenue share and growing with promising growth rate during the study period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Distribution Channel Takeaway

Supermarkets / hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Independent Retailers

On-trade

Other

Supermarkets accounted for the highest proportion of volume & value in the French bottled water industry in 2017. The volume sold through this channel accounted for over 3.5 billion liters, equivalent to 40% of the market’s overall volume. The French food retail chain is very concentrated, with major supermarket and hypermarket chains like Carrefour and Auchan holding a maximum revenue share.

Key Vendors Takeaway

Coca-Cola

Hoevelmann

PepsiCo

San BenedettoG

erolsteiner Brunnen

Acqua Sant’Anna

Spadel

Roxane SA

Nestle S.A.

Ferrarelle

Groupe Danone

The French bottled water market is consolidated, with the three largest players accounting for 75% of the market value. Roxane is the leading player in the French bottled water space, generating a 28% share of the market’s volume. Nestle S.A. accounts for a further 24.1% of the market. This high degree of consolidation serves to decrease rivalry due to a lower number of players than if all the brands were separate players. For example, Nestle owns over 60 brands globally including Vittel, Perrier, Pure Life and Contrex which are sold in France, while Danone also owns multiple brands including Volvic, Evian and Aqua.

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294067

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY TYPE

Still unflavored

Sparkling unflavored

Sparkling flavored

Still flavored

MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Supermarkets / hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Independent Retailers

On-trade

Other

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>



Heat Treating Market

Hydrocarbon Solvent Market

Gum Rosin Market

Omega 3 Supplements Market