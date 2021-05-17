France Bottled Water Market Size 2021, Regions, Top Countries, Price and Gross Margin By 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT
The France bottled water market was valued at USD 4.83 billion by 2017, growing with 2.1% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025
France remains in the top 10 of bottled water consumption per capita globally, as mineral water is an everyday product and is particularly purchased in the on-trade of restaurants, bars and cafes. Growth of this industry is majorly attributed to the rising consumer concerns, regarding consumption of contaminated tap water. In addition, convenience of mobility and handling of the bottles is one of the important factors driving the industry growth.
Types Takeaway
Still unflavored
Sparkling unflavored
Sparkling flavored
Still flavored
Still unflavored is the largest segment, accounting for over 60% share of the overall market revenue. The Sparkling unflavored segment accounts for significant revenue share and growing with promising growth rate during the study period.
“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
Distribution Channel Takeaway
Supermarkets / hypermarkets
Specialist Retailers
Independent Retailers
On-trade
Other
Supermarkets accounted for the highest proportion of volume & value in the French bottled water industry in 2017. The volume sold through this channel accounted for over 3.5 billion liters, equivalent to 40% of the market’s overall volume. The French food retail chain is very concentrated, with major supermarket and hypermarket chains like Carrefour and Auchan holding a maximum revenue share.
Key Vendors Takeaway
Coca-Cola
Hoevelmann
PepsiCo
San BenedettoG
erolsteiner Brunnen
Acqua Sant’Anna
Spadel
Roxane SA
Nestle S.A.
Ferrarelle
Groupe Danone
The French bottled water market is consolidated, with the three largest players accounting for 75% of the market value. Roxane is the leading player in the French bottled water space, generating a 28% share of the market’s volume. Nestle S.A. accounts for a further 24.1% of the market. This high degree of consolidation serves to decrease rivalry due to a lower number of players than if all the brands were separate players. For example, Nestle owns over 60 brands globally including Vittel, Perrier, Pure Life and Contrex which are sold in France, while Danone also owns multiple brands including Volvic, Evian and Aqua.
The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:
Historical Year – 2014 & 2016
Base Year – 2017
Estimated Year – 2018
Projected Year – 2025
