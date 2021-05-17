Asia Pacific Car Manufacturing Market Size 2021 – Industry Trends, Key Players, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Asia Pacific Car Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 428.1 billion by 2017, growing with 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

The car manufacturing market will be analyzed taking car manufacturers as players. Countries such as India and China accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the presence of large number of key players. Domestic demand is driving production growth in India, but this is something of a waiting game for manufacturers as low incomes are unlikely to yield the kind of spending power required for a car purchase. Over the last decade, the car manufacturing industry in Asia Pacific has undergone the transformation. Although Europe and North America are the largest markets globally, Asia Pacific countries are taking an increasing share of global automotive sales and is the only major market projected to see continued strong growth.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294068

Regional Takeaway

Thailand, the APAC region’s biggest manufacturer, is posting annual production over to 3 million units by 2025. Also, the coutrny The country is planning to exempt tax for companies who want to manufacture EV components, which will support the country growth. Thailand faces strong competition from Indonesia, which has its goal of becoming the leading production hub in APAC. Furthermore, rising number of infrastructure projects across the multiple countries in the APAC region are setting strong platform for industry growth

Key Vendors Takeaway

Nissan

Ford

Volkswagen

Hyundai

General Motors

Tata

Toyota

SAIC

Other

The industry is fragmented in nature. Key players are expanding their presence in these regions through strategic mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in October 2018, Chinese automotive brand, the SAIC Motor Corporation, expanded its presence in India market through a new company MG Motor India. On contrary, the doors are closing in Australian car manufacturing in 2017 with General Motors and Toyota set to close in mid of 2017. Whereas, Ford closed its doors in 2016 following high production volume; however car manufacturing in Australia did not seem to have enough demand to survive in the long term. Such factors would in turn pull back the overall Asia Pacific industry growth.

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294068

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY KEY PLAYERS

Nissan

Ford

Volkswagen

Hyundai

General Motors

Tata

MARKET, BY COUNTRY

India

China

Thailand

Indonesia

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>



Green and Bio-Based Solvents Market

Heat Treating Market

Hydrocarbon Solvent Market

Gum Rosin Market