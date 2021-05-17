Meal Replacement Market Size, 2021 Top Countries Data, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The Meal Replacement Market was valued at USD 15.34 billion by 2017, growing with 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Meal replacement products industry is quickly gaining ground across the globe owing to the changing in consumer lifestyles and hectic schedules. These products are catering to a specific set of consumer requirements such as people looking for gaining muscle mass, losing weight etc. Such foods are primarily designed to mimic the nutritional profile of real food as much as possible with the right mixture of healthy calories, fats, carbohydrates and protein. The market is positively influenced by rising incidence of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, obesity, and others; wherein these products act as the best alternative option for lack of regular meals.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294069

The industry is shifting towards mature and diversify business models, and new entries into the market space is opening up opportunities for paleo, keto and vegan meal replacement products. Also, owing to the emerging concept for fitness support or digestive health, plant-based and non-dairy meal replacement products are in demand. As per the statistics by U.S. based Plant Based Foods Association, the demand for plant-based food products grew by over 20% during the year 2017-2018.

Products Takeaway

In terms of products, the market is divided into edible bars, powered and ready-to-drink products. Powered product accounted for the significant revenue share. Garden of Life Raw Organic Meal, Vega One All-In-One, Idealshake, Nature’s Bounty Complete Protein and Vitamin and Labrada Lean Body are some of the powered products commercially available.

Distribution Channel Takeaway

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is categorized into hypermarkets, grocery retailers, supermarkets, online retailers, and food services. Of these, the same of meal replacement products from hypermarket and supermarket accounted for highest revenue share.

Regional Takeaway

North America accounted for the highest revenue share. Skyrocketing obesity population coupled with new product developments support the regional growth. For instance, local companies are introducing meal replacement foods like protein shakes with low in calories and contains healthy nutrition, thereby making it a popular choice among end-users in the region. On contrary, Asia Pacific regions is projected to grow with fastest growth rate owing to the large population base, growing consumer awareness coupled with increasing investment by new players.

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294069

Key Vendors Takeaway

It is noted that large number of key players are gaining investor to expand product offering in multiple meal replacement niches. For instance, established in 2013, Soylent is a fastest growing meal replacement product manufacturer. The company introduced Soylent Squared series product, engineered with 5 grams of plant protein and 36 essential nutrients. Along with, company’s Soylent Drinks, Soylent Bridge and Soylent Powder products are gaining popularity among the customers. The company’s capital funding partner includes Tao Capital Partners, Lerer Hippeau Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz.

Some of the vendors in the meal replacement market are as follows;

Healthy ‘N Fit International

Kellogg

Amazing Grass

Herbalife

Kraft Heinz

MET-Rx

Onnit Labs

Orgain

Ultimate Superfoods

GlaxoSmithKline

Nestlé

Nouveau Dietetique

Nutiva

Nutrisystem

Abbott

Glanbia

SlimFast

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCTS

Edible Bars

Powered Products

Ready-to-Drink Products

MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Hypermarkets

Grocery Retailers

Supermarkets

Online Retailers

Food Services

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>



Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

Liquid Filtration Market

Green and Bio-Based Solvents Market

Heat Treating Market

Hydrocarbon Solvent Market