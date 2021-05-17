U.S. Laundry and Linen Service Market Size 2021 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis includes Top Countries Data, Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The U.S. laundry and linen service market was valued at USD 28.1 billion by 2017, growing with 1.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Laundry and linen service market in the U.S. is majorly driven by the growing demand for laundry and linen services among consumers. The market for laundry and linen services is also created from the need or desire of individuals and businesses to outsource laundry services. In the U.S., the majority of households reside in single-unit homes equipped with laundry areas and relevant appliances.

The fastest growth is expected for linen launderers, propelled by continued gains in healthcare establishments and employees as well as foodservice and accommodation revenues. Uniform launderers are also projected to see above-average growth due to gains in retail and foodservice revenues, and accommodation and food establishments and employees. However, most

Services Takeaway

Drycleaners & Laundries

Uniform Launderers

Linen Launderers

Coin-Operated Laundries

Among these, Drycleaners & Laundries accounted for the significant revenue share in the U.S. market. Drycleaning is a process for laundering delicate clothing that employs specially manufactured washing machines and chemical solvents instead of water. In particular, providers employ drycleaning machinery, presses, finishing equipment, shirt cabinets, as well as washers and dryers. Whereas, linen launderers predominantly focus on laundering items such as table and bed linens, towels, and diapers; but also launder uniforms, gowns, or lab-type coats, growing with promising growth rate.

Key Vendors Takeaway

The industry is fragmented and features many regional players, as a local presence is required due to the service- intensive nature of the business, which entails direct and frequent interaction with customers. The industry is capital-intensive, serving as a barrier to entry.

