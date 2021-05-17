U.S. Plumbing Services Market 2021 Definition, News and significant Growth with Regional Trends by Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT
The U.S. Plumbing Services Market was valued at USD 980 million by 2017, growing with 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025
Plumbing services industry is growing due to the technological advances which improves product and appliance installation. Advancement in technologies has introduced infrared inspection cameras that used to pinpoint pipe blockages and rainwater catchment systems. In addition, increasing number of residential and non-residential buildings will spur the demand for industry significantly. However, demand for plumbing services is adversely influenced by fluctuations in building and construction activity.
Types Takeaway
In terms of types, the market is categorized as;
General plumbing services
Mechanical contracting services
Sprinkler installation services
Steam and pipefitting services
General plumbing services is the major market. These services include the installation, repair and maintenance of water distribution pipes and appliances, water heaters, garbage disposals, bathroom and kitchen sinks, water pipes and other plumbing.
Services Takeaway
Based on services, the market is categorized as;
Residential buildings
Retail and storage spaces
Industrial and office buildings
Others
Plumbing service franchises are service oriented, and there is no international trade within this industry as goods are not passed from one country to another. In particular, the residential building construction market is expected to be a strong driver for plumbing service franchises.
Key Vendors Takeaway
Chemed Corporation
Jon Wayne Service Company
The Dwyer Group
Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup
US Plumbing Inc
Clockwork Home Services, Inc
Rooter-Man
The Plumbing Service Franchises industry is in a mature stage of its life cycle. The industry benefits from stable demand from homes and businesses that need repair and maintenance of water delivery systems Plumbing services have shown incremental change over the long term, with technological advances generally improving the ease of product and appliance installation.
The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:
Historical Year – 2014 & 2016
Base Year – 2017
Estimated Year – 2018
Projected Year – 2025
TARGET AUDIENCE
Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers
Manufacturers
Government and Regional Agencies
Research Organizations
Consultants
Distributors
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:
