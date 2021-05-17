U.S. Non-Woven Market 2021 Recent Development and Trends, CAGR, Business Prospects and Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

REPORT HIGHLIGHT
U.S. non-woven market was valued at USD 5.38 billion by 2017, growing with 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025
The U.S. non-woven market is driven by its associated benefits compared to alternatives such as plastic, paper, and conventional cloth. Nonwovens benefit from their versatility, as they are available in a wide range of possible formulations and performance characteristics. Furthermore, continuing penetration of nonwovens into markets such as battery separators, geotextiles and motor vehicles augment the market growth in future. This product also finds significant use in many markets featuring low cyclicality, such as diapers, furnace filters, and disposable medical products. Lastly, ongoing development of more advanced and value-added nonwovens products by key players will support the industry growth significantly over the forecast period. Nonwovens technologies continue to advance to meet the requirements of their various applications. For example, materials made with nanofibers benefit the filtration and acoustics markets, providing more surface area and retention of particles and sound waves.
Product Takeaway
In terms of products, the market is categorized as;
Spunmelt
Carded, Wetlaid & Airlaid
Among these, Spunmelt nonwovens, including spunbonded and meltblown, are expected to account for highest revenue share. spunmelt products comprise of both mid-priced and high-value products. Growing popularity of using meltblown and spunbond webs in producing composite nonwovens, as in spunbond-meltblown-spunbond (SMS) support the segment growth.
“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
Application Takeaway
In terms of applications, the market is categorized as;
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Other
Nonwovens used in construction include materials used in building construction, such as roofing materials and house wrap, as well as geotextiles. This application segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2017. Healthy growth in building and nonbuilding construction activities coupled with continued market penetration for nonwovens in both building construction and geotextile applications establishes healthy platform for segment growth.
Key Vendors Takeaway
Glatfelter
Berry Global
Kimberly-Clark
Évora
DowDuPont
Of these, Berry Global, Kimberly-Clark, and DowDuPont captured highest revenue share collectively. Acquisitions and mergers among major nonwovens suppliers will continue to change the competitive landscape and signal significant growth opportunities. Backward integration into fiber production and forward integration into end-use product markets play important roles in achieving low cost leadership.
The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:
Historical Year – 2014 & 2016
Base Year – 2017
Estimated Year – 2018
Projected Year – 2025
TARGET AUDIENCE
Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers
Manufacturers
Government and Regional Agencies
Research Organizations
Consultants
Distributors
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:
MARKET, BY TYPES
Spunmelt
Carded, Wetlaid & Airlaid
MARKET, BY APPLICATION
Electrical & Electronics
Construction
Other
