North America Mixed Reality by Service, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on North America Mixed Reality Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

North America mixed reality market is expected to grow by 51.3% over the coming years and reach $2,364.1 million by 2025.

Highlighted with 17 tables and 30 figures, this 92-page report “North America Mixed Reality Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Device Type, End-user, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America mixed reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical data for 2016-2019 with 2019 as the base year, estimates for 2020, and forecasts for 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America mixed reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Device Type, End-user, and Country.

Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

• Hardware (further segmented into Power Units, Semiconductor Components, Sensors, Other Hardware)

• Software

Based on device type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

• Wireless Head Mounted Display

• Wired Head Mounted Display

Based on end-user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 included in each section.

• Industrial Sector

• Education

• Entertainment & Gaming

• Healthcare

• Architecture

• Aerospace & Defense

• Other End-users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Offering, Device Type, End-user over the study years (2016-2026) is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America mixed reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Acer Inc.

Amber Garage (Holokit)

Apple Inc

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Atheer

Canon, Inc.

DAQRI

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eon Reality, Inc.

Facebook

Google Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

HTC Corporation

Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Magic Leap, Inc.

Meta Company

Microsoft Corporation

Occipital Inc.

Oculus VR, LLC

Osterhout Design Group

Recon Instruments

Samsung Electronics Company Limited

Seiko Epson Corporation

