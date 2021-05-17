North America Packaging Robots Market Key Developments by Global Size, Emerging Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on North America Packaging Robots Market, which has been categorized by market size as well as growth indicators, and further encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2021-2025.

North America packaging robots market is expected to grow by 11.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $2,183.5 million by 2026.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Highlighted with 26 tables and 52 figures, this 113-page report “North America Packaging Robots Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Robot Type, Gripper Type, Production Capacity, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America packaging robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America packaging robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Gripper Type, Production Capacity, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on robot type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Articulated Robots

• Cartesian Robots

• SCARA Robots

• Delta Robots

• Collaborative Robots

• Others

Based on gripper type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Vacuum

• Claw

• Clamp

• Other Types

Based on production capacity, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• <120 Products/Minute

• 120-500 Products/Minute

• >500 Products/Minute

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Packing

• Case Packing

• Tray Packing

• Filling

• Other Packings

Palletizing

• Case Palletizing

• De-Palletizing

• Bag Palletizing

Picking

Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Food & Beverages

• Electronics & Semiconductors

• Consumer Products

• Machine Tools & Components

• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

• E-commerce & Logistics

• Chemicals

• Other Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Robot Type, Application and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America packaging robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Limited

AFAST Robotics

BluePrint Automation

Bosch Packaging Technology

Brenton Engineering

Epson Robots

Fanuc Corporation

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo

Intelligent Actuator

Krones AG

Kuka Roboter GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Reis Robotics

Remtec Automation LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Yamaha Robotics

