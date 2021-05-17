United States Blood Glucose Meter Market Share Insights | Global Demand & Trends analysis | Forecast 2021-2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, has recently added a report titled United States Blood Glucose Meter Market, that emphasizes on the recent market trends and opportunities available for the growth of the market for the forecast period 2021-2025. The growth of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market can be attributed to the increasing health spending by nations across the globe, and for the rapid innovations observed in the medical sector. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

United States Blood Glucose Meter Market is likely to reach USD 650 Million by the year end of 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing number of diabetic patients, growing awareness towards diabetes mellitus, improved glucose control and flexible, user–friendly design, government efforts for better management of diabetes mellitus and technological advancement in blood glucose meter devices.

The research report titled “United States Blood Glucose Meter Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Forecast 2017 – 2022” examines the market, competitive landscape and trends of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. The study provides an in–depth analysis of the type 1, type 2 and newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes and overall diabetes population. Moreover, it also provides an essential insight on insulin users.

The report provides a decisive view on the Blood Glucose Meter Users and Market. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, marketed products and latest development and trends of the Blood Glucose Meter Market.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• United States Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)

• Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)

• United States Blood Glucose Meter Users and Market Analysis (2011 – 2022)

• United States Blood Glucose Meter Market: Reimbursement & Regulation System

• United States Blood Glucose Meter Market – Major Deal Types

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

• Roche

• LifeScan Inc

• Abbott Diabetes Care

• Arkray

• Ascensia Diabetes Care

• Fora Care

• Entra Health

• Fifty50 Medical

• Infopia

• Genesis Health Technologies

• iHealth Labs

• Oak Tree Health

• Livongo Health

• Nova Diabetes Care

• Sanofi Diabetes

• Telcare

• Walgreens

• U.S. Diagnostics

• Prodigy Diabetes Care

• Omnis Health

