United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, has recently added a report titled United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market, that emphasizes on the recent market trends and opportunities available for the growth of the market for the forecast period 2021-2025. The growth of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market can be attributed to the increasing health spending by nations across the globe, and for the rapid innovations observed in the medical sector. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market is likely to reach nearly USD 1 Billion by the year end of 2023.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rapid penetration of high and average risk NIPT test, high incidence rate of babies born with down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT, shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older), launch of new and advanced NIPT products. With increased patient access to NIPT test, United States NIPT test market is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The research report titled “United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing(NIPT) Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Growth Potential & Demand Forecast 2017 – 2023” examines the market, competitive landscape and trends of the United States NIPT Test Market. The study provides an in–depth analysis of the actual and potential NIPT test market.

The report provides a decisive view on the NIPT Test volume and market in United States. It also covers reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the United States NIPT Test Market. Additionally, the report includes insights into the NIPT implementation in the high-income countries. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, merger & acquisition, venture capital investment distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States NIPT Test Market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States NIPT Test Market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, NIPT test portfolio, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and latest development and trends of the NIPT Test Market.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• United States Actual NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• United States Potential NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• United States Average Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• United States Average Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• United States High Risk Actual NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• United States High Risk Potential NIPT Test Volume & Market Revenue (2015 – 2023)

• United States NIPT Test Market – Reimbursement & Regulation System

• NIPT Test Implementation in High–Income Countries

• United States NIPT Test Market – Comparative Test Analysis

• United States NIPT Test Market – Major Deal Types

• Key Companies Analysis

• Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States NIPT Test Market

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

• Sequenom Laboratories (LabCorp)

• Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

• Illumina

• Natera

• Quest Diagnostics

