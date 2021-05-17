Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market Research Report by Type, by Production Technology, by Application

Kenneth Research, in its repository of market research reports, has recently added a report titled Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market, that emphasizes on the recent market trends and opportunities available for the growth of the market for the forecast period 2021-2025. The growth of the Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market can be attributed to the increasing health spending by nations across the globe, and for the rapid innovations observed in the medical sector. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market is likely to reach more than US$ 9 Billion across the ten major markets (10MM) of the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, China, India and Brazil by the year end of 2022.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as growing diabetes patient population, high adoption rate, user–friendly design, rising popularity among consumers, help avoid over/under–dosing of insulin, rising market demand for human insulin analogs, government support and technological advancements in the field of insulin pen devices

United States became the world’s biggest market of disposable insulin pen. United States market for disposable insulin pen is expected to reach more than US$ 2.5 Billion by the end of 2022. Japan will be the second–biggest market for disposable insulin pen which is expected to grow at a CAGR of X% by 2022. Germany is expected to be third biggest disposable insulin pen market being followed by Spain by the end of 2022.

The research report titled “Global Diabetes Disposable Insulin Pen Market Report: Country Outlook, Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2017 – 2022” examines the market, demand, competitive landscape and trends of the ten major markets of the disposable insulin pen market. The report provides an in–depth analysis of overall diabetes population and insulin users. It provides essential insights into disposable insulin pen market and users for the top 10 countries, comprising the US, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Japan, China, India and Brazil until 2022. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and barriers of the disposable insulin pen market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the insulin pen market such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product outlook and latest development and trends of the insulin pen market.

All the Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report Have Studied from 4 Viewpoints:

1. Overall Diabetes Population (2011 – 2022)

2. Insulin Users (2011 – 2022)

3. Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Users (2011 – 2022)

4. Prefilled (Disposable) Insulin Pen Market (2011 – 2022)

Ten Major Markets(10MM) Covered in the Report are as follows:

1. United States

2. United Kingdom

3. France

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. Germany

7. Japan

8. China

9. India

10. Brazil

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

1. Novo Nordisk

2. Eli Lilly

3. Sanofi

